Opinion: Lawmakers must stop trying to funnel money away from public lands

Montana voters know that we’ll lose our outdoor way of life if we don’t fund it. Some lawmakers, though, seem fine with letting our parks, trails, working lands, access and outdoor way of life go belly-up regardless of what voters want.

To defend our outdoor way of life, all lawmakers have to do is support a solution that voters already approved: using recreational marijuana tax revenue.

Last November, 57% of Montana voters approved Initiative 190, legalizing recreational marijuana and assessing a 20% tax on its sale. About half of these tax dollars were meant to fund efforts safeguarding Montana’s land and water, creating new outdoor opportunities, protecting working farms and ranches, and supporting public access and wildlife.

Now, despite well-established precedent saying otherwise, lawmakers are saying it’s unconstitutional for voters to provide input on how the state spends tax dollars.

Multiple polls and voting records across the state show that Montanans want to dedicate more funding to our great outdoors. Use of public lands and waters is surging, there’s more demand than there are dollars, and we need to do something if we’re going to keep up