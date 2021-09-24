Opinion: Leasing ban places Montana’s economy and future in jeopardy

On-and-off again relationships can be messy and have a lot of unintended consequences — the same holds true for a federal oil and gas leasing moratorium.

As courts go back and forth on the legality of the Department of Interior’s federal oil and gas leasing ban, Montana’s energy companies and others throughout the country have been subjected to long periods of uncertainty, hurting local economies and state revenues. Oil and gas operations on federal lands have been repeatedly stopped, and then subsequently started, and then stopped again as this issue plays out in the courts.

The thinking behind this potential leasing ban is that the ramifications of oil and gas operations are potentially hurtful to the environment and will delay our nation’s inevitable energy transition — but that could not be further from the truth.

The oil and gas sector has provided billions in state revenue over the past years, most of which goes toward crucial capital outlays like education, health care and infrastructure — and of course, preservation efforts. Without the financial contributions and royalties collected from oil and natural gas operations, Montana’s communities, environment, and very way of life would be forever changed.