Opinion: Legislative session hurt hunters, anglers

This paper recently ran an opinion piece by politicians Wylie Galt, Sue Vinton and Casey Knudsen that cannot go unchallenged. No matter how hard they try to spin the facts, the last legislative session hurt Montana’s resident hunters, anglers, and other outdoor enthusiasts more than any in memory.

While they correctly note that Montana would not be Montana without the ability to live, work, and play outside, their own legislative agenda took dangerous steps toward making this impossible.

Providing landowners with big game tags to do with as they please and drastically increasing the number of tags reserved for outfitters and their wealthy out-of-state clients is but the first step in the move toward the complete Texas-style commercialization of our wildlife resources, which properly belong to everyone.