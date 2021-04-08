Opinion: Legislature advancing key infrastructure and conservation projects

These bills provide funding for infrastructure improvements such as municipal wastewater, sewage, stormwater drainage, dams, irrigation, regional water authorities and more. In addition to traditional infrastructure, major investments in rural broadband is a top priority. The future of agriculture, as well as rural business, education and health care, is dependent on reliable broadband access.

The projects touch every county in our state; from the Lockwood Water and Sewer District, to the Milk River Irrigation Project, to the City of Harlowton water system, and the Rattlesnake Creek Dams Project in Missoula. These are just a few examples of state and federal allocations helping to compound local funds and produce tangible services for Montana communities.

The bills also include conservation projects to enhance habitats and public access. Specific programs assist fisheries, bird and big game habitats, livestock management, river and lake access, and state park maintenance. Additionally, there is funding for forest and resource management and the programs under Habitat Montana.

These conservation efforts are funded through a variety of state, federal and special revenue sources. They reflect Montana’s longstanding support for conservation infrastructure, our state’s outdoor heritage, and the opportunities they provide our citizens and the tourism industry. Like the infrastructure projects, the conservation projects will benefit communities in every corner of Montana. Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation are under new leadership and the Legislature has provided them with the tools they need to expand opportunities in the Treasure State.

Rep. Wylie Galt, R-Martinsdale, is the speaker of the Montana House of Representatives; Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-Malta, is the speaker pro tempore; Rep. Sue Vinton (R-Lockwood) is the majority leader; and Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, is chair of the Long-Range Planning Subcommittee.

