Opinion: Legislature missed opportunity for agriculture

During the past three decades, nonprofit organizations (501c(3)s) have been carving up agricultural and forest lands in Montana like the Christmas goose, using tax-free dollars to buy land and transfer it to federal ownership or encumber it with restrictive easements or covenants.

Hundreds of thousands of acres have been taken out of production over the years by nonprofit organizations and that trend continues at an alarming rate. There are far too many nonprofit groups that operate with impunity in Montana because there are few established parameters that regulate nonprofit activity.

At least seven western states have laws on the books that regulate land purchases by nonprofit organizations, but Montana continues to have nothing.

House Bill 677 represented an important first step in developing some sideboards within which certain nonprofit organizations must operate, but the bill was unfortunately tanked by the Agriculture Committee.