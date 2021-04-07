Opinion: Legislature missed opportunity for agriculture

During the past three decades, nonprofit organizations (501c(3)s) have been carving up agricultural and forest lands in Montana like the Christmas goose, using tax-free dollars to buy land and transfer it to federal ownership or encumber it with restrictive easements or covenants.
Hundreds of thousands of acres have been taken out of production over the years by nonprofit organizations and that trend continues at an alarming rate. There are far too many nonprofit groups that operate with impunity in Montana because there are few established parameters that regulate nonprofit activity.
At least seven western states have laws on the books that regulate land purchases by nonprofit organizations, but Montana continues to have nothing.
House Bill 677 represented an important first step in developing some sideboards within which certain nonprofit organizations must operate, but the bill was unfortunately tanked by the Agriculture Committee.
We must remember that virtually all legislative bills have both proponents and opponents; bills are never perfect but if a greater good is served for the majority of people, those bills should go forward. In the case of HB 677, the overall benefits would have dramatically outweighed any downsides.
The American Prairie Reserve’s (APR) stated goal for Montana underscores the need for HB 677. APR plans to purchase 500,000 acres of agricultural land to leverage use of 3 million acres of public land for the creation of a wildlife preserve the size of Connecticut. We must ask ourselves what charitable cause does APR serve by taking thousands of acres of farm and ranch land out of production, that in turns adversely impacts the local economy and gives wealthy donors a major tax write-off?
Even Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks engages in mega-easement deals with landowners and nonprofit organizations.
Rep. Dan Bartel’s effort to protect our agricultural economy through sponsorship of HB 677 is greatly appreciated, despite a lack of support from faint-hearted Republican legislators who need a trip to the woodshed.
Ron Poertner of Winifred is a retired military member, a University of Montana graduate with a degree in wildlife biology, and served for six years on the Bureau of Land Management's Resource Advisory Council in Lewistown.