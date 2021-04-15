Opinion: Legislature's attack on children strikes at soul of Montana

The work of the 67th Montana Legislature can be examined with any number of lenses. However, when one looks through one particularly important lens – that of its effects on child health – it appears to be inflicting wounds that will be difficult to heal.

Nelson Mandela said it best when he said, “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” In Montana’s case, the legislative agenda being advanced reflects a startling disregard for children’s well-being, manifested in a cascade of bills that we sincerely believe do not reflect Montana’s soul.