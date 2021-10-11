Opinion: Lerman brings experience, compassion and fairness to Missoula’s Municipal Court

I have been a Missoula Municipal Court judge for the past two and a half years. I work every day to better serve all Missoulians, including those suffering from addiction, mental health issues and those experiencing homelessness. It is important that voters understand how things actually work in municipal court.

I exercise independent judgment, separate and apart from other municipal court judges, just as every judge should. Judges are bound by the law, not personal or “team” agendas. As John Adams said, “we are a government of laws, not of men.” This remains the case to this day.

I don’t, and would never, use heavy-handed ﬁnes or incarceration to enforce minor offenses. Over the course of the past three (non-COVID) years we have averaged about 10,000 cases in municipal court. Only a tiny fraction of those cases involved incarceration as part of the ﬁnal disposition. I don’t incarcerate people on non-DUI (Driving Under the Inﬂuence) trafﬁc offenses. In fact, I almost never incarcerate people for any offense unless the Montana Code requires it. Incarceration is required under Montana law for offenses like partner or family member assaults, a third or subsequent theft offense, and on most of the DUI offenses.