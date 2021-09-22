Opinion: Lessons I learned running for Missoula City Council

I learned a lot running for Missoula City Council this year. For instance, though the position is nonpartisan in theory, you actually have to get the backing/endorsement of either the Democratic or Republican party to have a successful campaign. The focus is less on a candidate having the skills to govern and make informed decisions, but more on ideology and alignment with political values of the party and its leadership.

The biggest lesson I learned is that there are many, many people in the middle. They go about their daily lives, they pay their taxes, and they want to know that good people are making smart choices with their tax dollars and keeping the best interest of all in mind. Instead, they hear the loud voices on the fringes, and they don’t feel local elected officials necessarily represent them. They then become disillusioned or detached from the process. Only 38% of the ballots sent out for the city primary were returned, and that was considered good turnout based on past elections.