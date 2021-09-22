Opinion: Lessons I learned running for Missoula City Council

I learned a lot running for Missoula City Council this year. For instance, though the position is nonpartisan in theory, you actually have to get the backing/endorsement of either the Democratic or Republican party to have a successful campaign. The focus is less on a candidate having the skills to govern and make informed decisions, but more on ideology and alignment with political values of the party and its leadership.
The biggest lesson I learned is that there are many, many people in the middle. They go about their daily lives, they pay their taxes, and they want to know that good people are making smart choices with their tax dollars and keeping the best interest of all in mind. Instead, they hear the loud voices on the fringes, and they don’t feel local elected officials necessarily represent them. They then become disillusioned or detached from the process. Only 38% of the ballots sent out for the city primary were returned, and that was considered good turnout based on past elections.
I believe that moderates can listen to all sides without a personal agenda and without being beholden to the extreme views of either end of the political spectrum. They can find compromise and work to make strategic decisions for Missoula that can best serve everyone. I wish there was a moderate coalition: a group or party that advocates for the type of people who can be balanced and representative of all the people they serve.
When I spoke to voters during this campaign, common sense and rational thinking was what they were seeking. They want less rhetoric and more action. I hope that our current and future city leaders hear these often-quieter voices and do their best to govern and make decisions that are best for all.
Sheen Comer Winterer is a former city council candidate and is managing broker of Ink Realty Group.