Opinion: Let a computer do the redistricting

When I saw who wrote the editorial opinion piece on June 18, “Take politics out of redistricting process”, I had to laugh. When the Montana GOP Redistricting Committee, chaired by Terry Nelson from Ravalli County, says that the Democrats are politicizing the process, it is like the pot calling the kettle black.
My three runs for the state Legislature in Ravalli County taught me that keeping politics out of anything is the last thing the GOP wants. The GOP is very practiced at talking out of both sides of their mouth. Terry, do you honestly think that anyone believes your motives are pure? Anyone who follows elections knows that keeping politics out of redistricting is wishful thinking.
Of course, it is about politics. Just like the filibuster. For Republicans to accuse Democrats of playing politics with the process is hypocritical. Control of redistricting is all about potential political advantage. So do not believe for a minute that their motives are simply to make sure that the process “is free of the political practice of gerrymandering.” Regardless of who is in control, it is all about power. How to gain it and how to keep it.
If we really want to be objective, both parties should agree to have a computer generate the lines. Because of uneven population distribution, vast rural areas, few cities, and many tribal nations, it will be almost impossible to create two districts of equal population. Especially since rural Montanans in less-populated areas tend to vote Republican while most of our larger cities lean Democrat. Just like across the country, we have a rural/urban divide.
The only way forward is to have district boundaries generated by a computer. Algorithms can be written to ensure that each district has 50% of the population, is geographically contiguous, and shares a 50/50 mix between rural and municipal voters. The results would be as objective, fair and equitable as it can possibly be.
Our nation is facing a crisis where no one trusts elections. This is the beginning of the end of our democracy. If we want to guard against that, we need to be able to recognize and admit when games are being played and games are only fair when everyone plays by the same rules.
Margaret Gorski of Stevensville is involved in several community building nonprofits in Ravalli County and has been a former Democratic candidate for state office.