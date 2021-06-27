Opinion: Let a computer do the redistricting

When I saw who wrote the editorial opinion piece on June 18, “Take politics out of redistricting process”, I had to laugh. When the Montana GOP Redistricting Committee, chaired by Terry Nelson from Ravalli County, says that the Democrats are politicizing the process, it is like the pot calling the kettle black.

My three runs for the state Legislature in Ravalli County taught me that keeping politics out of anything is the last thing the GOP wants. The GOP is very practiced at talking out of both sides of their mouth. Terry, do you honestly think that anyone believes your motives are pure? Anyone who follows elections knows that keeping politics out of redistricting is wishful thinking.

Of course, it is about politics. Just like the filibuster. For Republicans to accuse Democrats of playing politics with the process is hypocritical. Control of redistricting is all about potential political advantage. So do not believe for a minute that their motives are simply to make sure that the process “is free of the political practice of gerrymandering.” Regardless of who is in control, it is all about power. How to gain it and how to keep it.