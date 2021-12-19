Opinion: Let Montana hire the workers we need — time to overhaul immigration policy

Recently, an immigrant family I know had to put their dreams of opening an authentic Mexican restaurant on hold. They needed a chef and line cooks, but there weren’t enough workers. Another local hotel owner told me, tearfully, that she was on the verge of shutting down two of her three locations, just to keep a single hotel properly staffed. She couldn't get the manpower she needed either.

And I’ve heard from many international spouses — expertly trained doctors and engineers in their home countries — who have no legal way to work in America.

I’ve practiced immigration law for more than 25 years. It’s fair to say not too much surprises me. That doesn’t make our backwards immigration policies any less frustrating. So many of our labor problems are due to the fact that immigrants on short-term visas can’t access green cards. It defies common sense, since we desperately need workers at all skill levels, especially in rural states like Montana. Congress must pass a budget that gives our immigration system a true 21st-century update.

Green cards are increasingly difficult to obtain. If you’re an immigrant in the United States who is already a citizen, and you petition to bring a family member over, the backlog is roughly 6-15 years. (If you’re from the Philippines, it’s 20.) Some of my fellow immigration attorneys now estimate that processing new applications could take up to 100 years. By the time U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reviews your application, you and your family member both might be dead!

The backlog of work permit applications at USCIS is around 1.4 million. If you’re legally here on a temporary high-skilled worker visa and applied for permanent residency, the path can be up to 10 years. 1990 was the last year that the U.S. Department of Labor updated "Schedule A," a list of occupations with substantial national shortages. Schedule A allows for a streamlined process for green cards, but only applies to registered nurses and physical therapists. Schedule A was meant to be updated regularly, based on labor market indicators. That hasn’t happened for more than 30 years.

The new budget bill would start addressing problems. It would recapture approximately 400,000 unused visas for family- and employment-based green card applications, giving immigrants and their employers badly needed security. Montana businesses would benefit substantially. According to research from nonprofit New American Economy (NAE), 11.6 STEM jobs were advertised online in Montana for every unemployed STEM worker in 2014. Although foreign-born residents are only 2.3% of our state’s population, they are over-represented in many fields, from health care to engineering. We churn out many excellent foreign-born master’s and doctoral graduates from the Montana University System and Montana Tech. But few pathways exist for our companies to hire them long-term.

Finally, we can’t fix our labor issues without providing security to undocumented immigrants. They are already filling vital shortages in sectors from hospitality to health care. And contrary to popular belief, the vast majority pay their taxes, including sales and property taxes. In Montana, they contribute $222.6 million in taxes to our state, according to NAE. They're putting money into the economy and government.

With a shortage of qualified, available U.S.-born employees, we need to let immigrants contribute more. We still have a long way to go, but the budget is a real chance to empower our economy, here in Montana and nationwide. Recapturing employment and family green cards would add hundreds of billions of dollars to the GDP. Our representatives in Congress must work together. If they do, we can emerge from the pandemic stronger than we were before.

Randall Caudle is an attorney and the founder of River Mountain Immigration, which provides individual, family and business immigration legal services in Montana and the greater Pacific Northwest.

