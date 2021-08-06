Opinion: Let’s fully fund our emergency services in FY22

We’re fortunate to live in a community that provides emergency services with such a high degree of professionalism. The men and women of the Missoula police and fire departments provide this selfless service to Missoulians 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 2020 was an especially trying year as the pandemic swept across the country, and our emergency service providers responded courageously to this challenge. As such, it’s important we provide our first responders with the means of obtaining the best personnel, equipment and training available. Best practices in these fields often times change month to month.

Recently, I reviewed the preliminary budgets that were submitted by the respective police and fire chiefs. Sadly, they were gutted by the mayor and his administration. I listened as Chief Jeff Brandt with the Missoula Fire Department submitted his budget requests to the Council Committee of the Whole on July 14. Some noteworthy items he mentioned not being funded: an Alternate Response Unit set up to assist MFD during high call volumes. Chief Brandt advised service volume is up 16% this year, and the ARU would increase overall operational efficiency. Training for Rapid Intervention was not funded; basically a team designated to rescue firefighters when they themselves become endangered during a call. Also cut: funding to train personnel responsible for the maintenance of apparatus and other equipment.