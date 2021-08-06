Opinion: Let’s fully fund our emergency services in FY22

We’re fortunate to live in a community that provides emergency services with such a high degree of professionalism. The men and women of the Missoula police and fire departments provide this selfless service to Missoulians 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 2020 was an especially trying year as the pandemic swept across the country, and our emergency service providers responded courageously to this challenge. As such, it’s important we provide our first responders with the means of obtaining the best personnel, equipment and training available. Best practices in these fields often times change month to month.
Recently, I reviewed the preliminary budgets that were submitted by the respective police and fire chiefs. Sadly, they were gutted by the mayor and his administration. I listened as Chief Jeff Brandt with the Missoula Fire Department submitted his budget requests to the Council Committee of the Whole on July 14. Some noteworthy items he mentioned not being funded: an Alternate Response Unit set up to assist MFD during high call volumes. Chief Brandt advised service volume is up 16% this year, and the ARU would increase overall operational efficiency. Training for Rapid Intervention was not funded; basically a team designated to rescue firefighters when they themselves become endangered during a call. Also cut: funding to train personnel responsible for the maintenance of apparatus and other equipment.
On July 21 Chief Jaeson White of the Missoula Police Department submitted his budget requests, and like the fire department, several requested items went unfunded, including: two new supervisors for patrol — critical in a division with many new officers with limited experience. These supervisors are key for mentoring, coaching and guiding these young officers. In fact, Chief White advised 77% of his patrol officers have less than five years experience, 60% less than three years experience. Additionally, five new patrol vehicles and a replacement motorcycle went unfunded. Chief White noted the additional vehicles were necessary due to increased staffing and overlapping shifts. A request for a negotiations van was not funded, critical for incidents involving barricaded subjects and hostage situations, where negotiators need to be on scene, yet in seclusion during critical communication with involved subjects. Instead, a 1996 converted ambulance serves this purpose, and is not fully functional. A public safety/mobile office went unfunded, used during critical incidents or natural disasters by both police and fire.
For both agencies, the mayor’s administration is only funding baseline adjustments at 50%. These funds are what make up for increased costs for fuel, utilities and unexpected overtime. If not fully funded, then other areas of the budget take a hit, including procurement of equipment and training. The FY '21 budget offered no baseline adjustments.
The mayor’s administration will say funding for these items may be revisited based upon revenue estimates from the state. However, we ignore the bloat within our overall city budget in recent years, wasting tax dollars on corporate welfare by means of tax increment financing, motels, tree nurseries, porta-potty shelters and perhaps a ski area. Of note, Missoula County is receiving approximately $14 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Of this amount, less than 2% is being set aside for emergency services!
Our first responders deserve the full attention and support of our local leaders. If elected, I’ll listen to the respective department chiefs and ensure they receive full funding, so that they can continue to give us the efficient, professional services we all deserve.
Learn more about my positions on emergency services at campbellformissoula.com. Thank you for your time.
Bob Campbell is a candidate for Missoula City Council, Ward 5.