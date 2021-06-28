Opinion: Let's support our educators

Arntzen’s blog post criticizes this proposed priority, stating, “This outlandish succotash of woke phrases and vague terms clearly reflects an effort to hide the more extensive agenda behind the proposal: financially incentivizing school districts across the country to teach our children fringe thinking like critical race theory.”

In an attempt to lend credibility to her concerns, Arntzen enlists the aid of Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who issued a binding opinion on May 27 which held that, “… the use of ‘Critical Race Theory’ (CRT) and so-called ‘antiracism’ programming in many instances is discriminatory and violates federal and state law.” Knudsen’s opinion does little more than state the obvious with regard to acts of discrimination in the classroom or the workplace. The intent, however, couldn’t be more clear: It is an effort to force Montana’s teachers to shy away from honestly teaching about racism, labeling as “fraudulent” curriculum lessons which attempt to do so.

Interestingly, the posting in the Federal Register doesn’t even mention Critical Race Theory. This attempt to manufacture a controversy is simply an effort to advance the agenda of the previous presidential administration, which welcomed the likes of the Proud Boys and set race relations in America back a generation.