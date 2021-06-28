Opinion: Let's support our educators

In the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit “The Music Man,” flimflam artist Harold Hill proclaims to the naïve citizens of a midwestern town that, “Ya got trouble, my friend, right here in River City,” and his “con” is the solution which is purportedly necessary to preserve virtue in the community.
I am struck by the parallels between this 1957 musical and the current rhetoric in Montana regarding Critical Race Theory (CRT).
Not unlike Harold Hill, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen heralded the threat of Critical Race Theory in a May 12 blog post. “Our schools should not be teaching debunked theories that twist and distort our history, and fringe philosophies that Americans have consistently rejected.”
Arntzen’s blog post was in response to the April release of the U.S. Department of Education’s proposed priorities for American History and Civics Education. The proposed priorities, published in the Federal Register, state, in part, “It is critical that the teaching of American history and civics creates learning experiences that validate and reflect the diversity, identities, histories, contributions, and experiences of all students. In turn, racially, ethnically, culturally, and linguistically responsive teaching and learning practices contribute to what has been called an ‘identity-safe’ learning environment. Identity safe classrooms are those in which teachers strive to assure students that their social identities are an asset rather than a barrier to success in the classroom.”
Arntzen’s blog post criticizes this proposed priority, stating, “This outlandish succotash of woke phrases and vague terms clearly reflects an effort to hide the more extensive agenda behind the proposal: financially incentivizing school districts across the country to teach our children fringe thinking like critical race theory.”
In an attempt to lend credibility to her concerns, Arntzen enlists the aid of Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who issued a binding opinion on May 27 which held that, “… the use of ‘Critical Race Theory’ (CRT) and so-called ‘antiracism’ programming in many instances is discriminatory and violates federal and state law.” Knudsen’s opinion does little more than state the obvious with regard to acts of discrimination in the classroom or the workplace. The intent, however, couldn’t be more clear: It is an effort to force Montana’s teachers to shy away from honestly teaching about racism, labeling as “fraudulent” curriculum lessons which attempt to do so.
Interestingly, the posting in the Federal Register doesn’t even mention Critical Race Theory. This attempt to manufacture a controversy is simply an effort to advance the agenda of the previous presidential administration, which welcomed the likes of the Proud Boys and set race relations in America back a generation.
The need for racially, ethnically and culturally responsive teaching practices could not have been more evident than in the statements of Montana’s Republican Congressman Matt Rosendale. Prior to his “no” vote in the U.S. House on the bill to make Juneteenth — the day that celebrates the emancipation of former slaves — a federal holiday, Rosendale released a statement calling the measure, “an effort by the left to create a day out of whole cloth to celebrate identity politics as part of its larger efforts to make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country.” The bill passed the U.S. Senate unanimously and passed the U.S. House by a vote of 415-14. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas), a co-sponsor of the bill, commented on Twitter regarding Rosendale’s statement, terming it “kooky.”
Montana has a proud tradition of honoring diversity and teaching in a culturally responsive manner. MCA 20-1-501 states, “It is the constitutionally declared policy of this state to recognize the distinct and unique cultural heritage of American Indians and to be committed in its educational goals to the preservation of their cultural heritage.” I would suggest that the lived experience of many of Montana’s black, indigenous and people of color informs us that we still have a long way to go to achieve true equality. Let’s support our educators in their efforts to create and teach lessons which value diversity and advance the principles of equality.
Mark Thane is the House District 99 representative and the former superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools.