Opinion: Letting corporate polluters off the hook a losing game for Montana

It’s no secret that Montana has suffered long-term human health and environmental damages from a variety of industries including mining, smelting, manufacturing and processing. We have the largest Superfund site in the nation — the Upper Clark Fork Complex — which is nothing to brag about. From killing hundreds of Montanans with asbestosis in Libby’s W.R. Grace operations to wiping out 100 miles of the headwaters of the Columbia River, the evidence is incontrovertible that we have been and continue to be far too lax in holding corporations responsible for their pollution.

Unfortunately, our new Republican governor and administration are again short-changing pollution cleanup operations — and the outcome will ensure we get to live with and pay for these bad decisions for generations to come.

The poster child for the problem is Butte and Anaconda, where “consent decrees” were negotiated behind closed doors on how much it was going to cost to clean up the vast environmental destruction left by a century of mining and smelting.