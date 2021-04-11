Opinion: Limited health response to Alberton chlorine spill

During the evacuation following the 1996 Alberton chlorine spill, victims suffered a range of acute symptoms, including burns to the respiratory tract, skin and eyes; nausea; headaches; fatigue and mental confusion, among many others. Symptoms varied widely due to individual doses, behavior, medical history and genetics, even within households. The overriding message from local health officials and a few doctors, including pulmonologists, was that residents should recover completely in a few weeks or less, though people with pre-existing respiratory conditions, such as asthma, might take longer. With the possible exception of 15 people hospitalized, officials assumed that Alberton-area residents received a non-severe exposure.

However, little chlorine monitoring was conducted on the day of the spill, and none in the first few hours. Models suggested that Alberton received a strong dose.