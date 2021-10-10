Opinion: Low taxes, poor services, slow progress

State Sen. Greg Hertz (Missoulian, Oct. 4, 2021), like other Republicans, is consistent in his love of low taxes. Politicians on both sides of the aisle learned long ago if you say the same thing often enough, people come to believe it.
Pushback is needed on Hertz’s argument for low taxes.
Hertz is correct that corporate taxes are paid by “people” — some as lower wages to employees, some as higher prices on products and services. A rise in corporate taxes may also reduce investment in the short run and there may be fewer dividends and share buybacks benefiting shareholders. Sen. Hertz expresses no concern about the $2.3 trillion deficit increase (over 10 years) caused by the Republican 2017 tax reductions — nor how these reductions largely benefit the well-off. Nor does he express concern about the $7.8 trillion debt added in the Trump years.
Sen. Hertz and his fellow Republicans need to consider what tax revenues enable. For example, in 2021 he opposed a tax in Polson that would have filled potholes and improved streets. More seriously, tax revenues can improve public education (a Polson bond issue for school improvement failed in 2019) and health care that badly lags that of other countries. Tax revenues finance improved roads, bridges, water and sewage systems (civil engineers regularly give a grade of D to U.S. infrastructure), and improved public transport. Higher taxes could also support child care, universal schooling for 4- and 5-year-olds, address climate change and its resulting damage, and better protect public lands — to mention a few important areas.
To prosper, corporations and small businesses rely on a cohesive, well-educated and healthy population that is safely housed, as well as sound infrastructure and road, rail, and air transport systems. Americans able to travel abroad (many cannot afford such trips) see the results of other governments wisely investing in healthier societies. Successful corporate leaders know what Sen. Hertz chooses to ignore. He didn’t, and couldn’t, say, we’re in fine shape with middle- and lower-income groups prospering with current services and taxes.
The rich did well with the Republican’s 2017 tax bill. U.S. inequality in income and wealth has reached its highest level since 1968, exceeding all other OECD countries. In 2021, 32% of wealth was held by the richest 1% while the bottom 50% held 1.8% of wealth. (Bill Gates had a $17 billion increase in wealth in a recent year — largely untaxed.)
And of all peer OECD countries, U.S. tax revenues as a percent of GDP (24.5% in 2019) are by far the lowest. For a healthy society, quality public services are required. We need increases in corporate income taxes and personal income tax on those most able to pay.
Republicans continually tell us that the concentration of wealth is the result of individual initiative that should not be stifled — unrelated to unequal opportunity for all as a result of inadequate public education, health services, and historical realities. No more taxes would be fine if citizens were, in general, well-educated, healthy and happy. Unfortunately, the Republican focus on “lower taxes” results in greater inequities in education, in health and health care, in childcare, and serious deficiencies in infrastructure. You can take your pick, lower taxes or a healthier and happier society.
I, too, don’t like taxes, but without adequate taxes on those most able to pay, society fails. I may be a Pollyanna with a public service background or perhaps it’s Sen. Hertz and his Republican buddies. The public will decide.
Roger S. Smith is a retired economist and former business school dean living on the shores of Flathead Lake.