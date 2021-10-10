Opinion: Low taxes, poor services, slow progress

To prosper, corporations and small businesses rely on a cohesive, well-educated and healthy population that is safely housed, as well as sound infrastructure and road, rail, and air transport systems. Americans able to travel abroad (many cannot afford such trips) see the results of other governments wisely investing in healthier societies. Successful corporate leaders know what Sen. Hertz chooses to ignore. He didn’t, and couldn’t, say, we’re in fine shape with middle- and lower-income groups prospering with current services and taxes.

The rich did well with the Republican’s 2017 tax bill. U.S. inequality in income and wealth has reached its highest level since 1968, exceeding all other OECD countries. In 2021, 32% of wealth was held by the richest 1% while the bottom 50% held 1.8% of wealth. (Bill Gates had a $17 billion increase in wealth in a recent year — largely untaxed.)

And of all peer OECD countries, U.S. tax revenues as a percent of GDP (24.5% in 2019) are by far the lowest. For a healthy society, quality public services are required. We need increases in corporate income taxes and personal income tax on those most able to pay.