Opinion: Make change, despite differences

The Montana skies have been a muted hazy grey for much of the summer and early fall. The rivers were too low and hot in June, before the real summer even hit. Wildfire has been raging across Montana and many other places in the West, and family members and friends are out fighting those fires.

In our circles, it’s the parents and caregivers that are not okay. Our families are living in a climate crisis — extreme heat, wildfire, flooding, and more — on top of a public health crisis overwhelmingly impacting caregivers. This is not a prediction of the future; we are living it. Climate change is no longer an esoteric theory, but rather our reality. It’s happening. The only question is, how bad will we allow it to get before we take bold action?

In Montana, our extreme summer heat waves, drought, and lengthy wildfire and smoke seasons are exacerbated by the planet’s increasing temperature. The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report tells us things will get much hotter very quickly if we do not act. What does that future mean for our children? Will they be spending most of their summer days inside? Will they be able to fish, or will restrictions on rivers never end? Are our winters at risk? Our kids are watching and they are worried.