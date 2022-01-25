Opinion: Man-made energy better for Montana

Thank you for reprinting this editorial. The subhead read, “New results … show that about 1 in 3 Americans is now ‘alarmed’ by global warming.”

Count us in. And then let’s discuss a great solution!

Why are we alarmed? Here are just a few impacts we’ve experienced here in Montana.

• Last summer, starting mid-July through October, we all choked on wildfire smoke. Since the late 1970s, more than the other western states, our state has seen a larger percentage increase in the number of large fires.

• Ski seasons have been canceled, start late, and we find ourselves with lots of bare spots on trails due to lack of snow. Winter snowpack has been declining since the early 1980s.

• And, as if it weren’t bad enough that we can’t land a fish because the streams had low flows or were too hot, global warming is helping invasive species take over trout habitats.

Now for the solution and what we’ve been doing.

Global warming is a man-made problem that we know how to solve. To get us started, we’ve been asking our representatives in Congress to put a price on heat-trapping pollution. This policy is known as “carbon pricing.” It will encourage getting man-made solutions in place to stop the warming.

Carbon pricing means placing a fee on oil, coal and natural gas where they come out of the ground or enter our economy. The revenue collected is then sent back to us as a monthly ‘carbon cashback’ dividend. The government does not keep the money (so it is revenue neutral) and this policy doesn’t grow the government, or raise the national debt.

A carbon fee and cashback policy like this incentivizes businesses and people to switch to low-carbon energy that dramatically reduces our carbon dioxide emissions. It doesn’t take away our personal freedom.

We encourage Congress to reach an agreement on climate legislation with the inclusion of a carbon price so we can start to curb heat-trapping pollution at the speed required.

We can generate electricity here with our abundant sun and wind, store this energy, and even export the extra electrons, creating good-paying jobs and “Made in Montana” companies.

We call on Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester and Congressman Matt Rosendale to provide responsive engaged leadership, to work together, and support carbon pricing now. It’s a great insurance policy.

We’re not alone. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, among others, has a great policy on climate. We urge chambers of commerce and businesses across Montana to support the national chamber’s position, which states: “Inaction is not an option.”

Please see citizensclimatelobby.org/price-on-carbon/ for more information on carbon pricing. Then, call our Montana delegation in Congress! Let them know you favor more made-in-Montana energy — the kind that preserves our beautiful state and creates jobs.

Alexandra Amonette, Robin Paone, and Mary Mulcaire-Jones are volunteers with Citizens' Climate Lobby in Montana

