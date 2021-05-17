Opinion: “Management’ of wolves in Idaho and Montana harkens back to extermination era

On May 6, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a gray wolf extermination bill into law that allows hunters, trappers — and even paid private contractors — to slaughter up to 90% of the wolves in Idaho.

The new law permits the killing of wolves by various cruel and unethical means, including night hunting with night-vision equipment, aerial gunning, and hunting from snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles. In addition to letting individuals kill as many wolves as they want, the new law authorizes year-round wolf trapping on private lands, including during the season when pups and females are most vulnerable.

This new Idaho wolf extermination law is only possible because 10 years ago this month, federal Endangered Species Act (ESA) protections were stripped from gray wolves in Idaho, Montana, eastern Washington, eastern Oregon and northern Utah via a rider attached by U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) to a must-pass budget bill.