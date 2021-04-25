Opinion: Many lessons from 1996 Alberton chlorine spill

As an example of a worst-case scenario, the 1996 Alberton derailment and chlorine spill offered many invaluable lessons. However, despite research opportunities and the availability of public documentation, a great many lessons never saw the light of day. No critique was written by any responding agency, no journalistic investigation was published.

Though hindsight is 20-20, it is wise to look through this lens. Most of the information summarized below was never publicized.

The response

The local community had no mass evacuation plan, and responders had never faced a mass hazmat scenario.

Because of failures by MRL to confirm and then convey the exact location of the derailment in the first hours after the spill, initial fire and deputy responders arrived to the wrong location, several miles from the spill, delaying some evacuations. As they reconned three hours after the spill, Missoula Hazmat didn’t know the location either.

911 dispatch was inundated and poorly informed about the spill location and the true dangers of chlorine, yet because of poor interagency communications, 911 was the main source of information, and misinformation, for responders and the public for several hours.