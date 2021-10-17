Opinion: Marijuana tax could help government and community

This November, Missoula County residents will vote on a ballot initiative that will diversify our tax revenues and ease the pressure on our property taxes. Voting yes on a 3 percent local option sales tax on recreational marijuana could help our local government and our community.

Property taxes are our only source of revenue for most local government services. In Missoula county and city governments, we stretch our property tax dollars as far as we can. We use that money to keep our roads in decent shape, to ensure that when you call 911 someone answers and the response is effective, to provide fire and police services, to maintain our parks and to provide many other critical services.

But those same property taxes fall too heavily on Missoula residents. Millions of tourists to Missoula also use the services, but do not pay for them. This year Missoula County will come close to hosting 2 million guests. Our guests don’t pay property taxes, but they drive on our roads, use our emergency services, patronize our businesses and benefit from our safe, secure, high-functioning city and county. Our permanent residents cover those costs for our guests. That means 120,000 residents pay enough in taxes to keep a system afloat that’s big enough to accommodate 2 million tourists who visit, on average, for three days a year.