Opinion: Marijuana tax could help government and community

This November, Missoula County residents will vote on a ballot initiative that will diversify our tax revenues and ease the pressure on our property taxes. Voting yes on a 3 percent local option sales tax on recreational marijuana could help our local government and our community.
Property taxes are our only source of revenue for most local government services. In Missoula county and city governments, we stretch our property tax dollars as far as we can. We use that money to keep our roads in decent shape, to ensure that when you call 911 someone answers and the response is effective, to provide fire and police services, to maintain our parks and to provide many other critical services.
But those same property taxes fall too heavily on Missoula residents. Millions of tourists to Missoula also use the services, but do not pay for them. This year Missoula County will come close to hosting 2 million guests. Our guests don’t pay property taxes, but they drive on our roads, use our emergency services, patronize our businesses and benefit from our safe, secure, high-functioning city and county. Our permanent residents cover those costs for our guests. That means 120,000 residents pay enough in taxes to keep a system afloat that’s big enough to accommodate 2 million tourists who visit, on average, for three days a year.
In 2020, Missoula County residents voted to take the state up on its offer of allowing us to add 2 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. This local option gas tax allowed our guests to help cover the costs of maintaining our roads. In a stroke of irony from a legislature that frequently rails against the federal government for more local control, they flexed their political muscles and took away the gas tax, leaving us with that one, over-used tool — property taxes.
Once again, the voters have spoken, but this time it was statewide, with a citizen initiative that bypassed the legislature. Montanans legalized recreational marijuana in 2020. The legislature has responded with another offer to the voters (except this time it’s for every county): We can vote to tax marijuana locally and reduce property taxes.
Initially, we will use this money to address housing issues and to provide general property tax relief.
Voters will consider two separate questions on their ballots:
• Whether to place a 3 percent local tax on recreational marijuana and marijuana products sold in the county; and
• Whether to place a 3 percent local tax on medical marijuana and marijuana products sold in the county.
Estimates from the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research project the tax on recreational marijuana could generate around $716,000 annually. The county and the city will split that money 50/45 with 5 percent going to the state.
Our dispensaries will begin selling recreational marijuana on Jan. 1. If approved, the tax would go into effect 30 days later.
We hope you will join us in voting to tax recreational marijuana. Then, when our guests visit our dispensaries recreationally, they will make a small contribution to covering the costs of the services they use. These modest additions won’t account for all the services they use, but it’s a start.
Yes, we locals will also pay this tax, but unlike a lease or a mortgage or food, recreational marijuana is optional. That’s a choice you can pay for, and our guests can too.
County Commissioners Dave Strohmaier, Juanita Vero, and Josh Slotnick; Mayor John Engen; and City Council President Bryan von Lossberg and Vice President Gwen Jones.