Opinion: Mayoral candidates should gain experience

First, let me say that I appreciate and applaud the three challengers running for mayor for wanting to serve, but to be truly effective as mayor they should run for, and serve on, Missoula’s City Council first to gain experience and a basic knowledge of how the city’s administration actually works.

It never ceases to amaze me how people with no experience — zero, none — want to step into the highest position in an organization as their starting point. Jacob Elder admits he has no political experience. Greg Strandberg also has no political experience. Shawn Knopp is the third contender with — you guessed it — no political experience.

To quote a friend: “The position of Missoula’s mayor is no place for OJT (on the job training).”

It seems from what I read they all think the mayor is the primary decision-maker. Missoula has a strong council-weak mayor form of government where very little is done without the approval from a majority of the 12 council members — most of the time after debate in one committee or another. Changing membership on the council has affected the city in many ways over the years, sometimes without the mayor’s agreement/approval. The same could happen in the future.