Opinion: Missoula Central Labor Council endorses Mayor John Engen for re-election

Missoula Central Labor Council is proud to endorse Mayor John Engen for re-election. We are once again united in our support, he is the clear choice this election and we invite you to join us in supporting him.

We represent the organized labor community in Missoula. We are a diverse set of labor unions that works together to advance the pay, benefits, and social status of working people in our community. We work to ensure the voices of working people are heard on key community issues including local elections.

Mayor Engen has a strong relationship with organized labor and with all working people of Missoula. Missoula is his hometown and he understands the many changes our community has gone through as we have grown and changed. He has never forgotten the working people of Missoula. He has successfully worked with labor and helped to increase the wages and benefits of organized city workers — over half of the total city employees.

This support goes beyond city employees. He has worked with us on local projects to make sure labor’s views are integrated into building, construction, and other key labor opportunities.

Through his leadership Missoula has been able to diversify its economy as our community has evolved over the last 20 years.