Opinion: Missoula city, county government is behind tax increases

Citizens of Missoula/Alberton/Lolo have made it abundantly clear to me during my four campaigns for the Montana state House, and will undoubtedly make the same claim in my upcoming campaign for the Montana Senate, that one of their top three concerns, and most often their No. 1 concern, is the crushing impact that onerous property taxes are having on them. However, it’s time for a few lessons about your property taxes, and where and why they are growing.

Fact 1: The state of Montana is only responsible for about 15% of your property tax impact. Cities and counties are responsible for the remaining 85%.

Fact 2: In 2001, the city of Missoula collected $13.4 million in property taxes. In 2020, 20 years later, that collection amount had grown to more than $36.4 million. That’s about a 5.4% annual growth rate, far above the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and our population growth during that period.

Fact 3: In 2001, the county of Missoula collected about $24 million in property taxes. In 2020, 20 years later, that collection amount had grown to more than $69.2 million. That’s about a 5.7% annual growth rate, again far above the CPI and our population growth. For comparison, the most populous county in Montana, Yellowstone, had total tax revenues in 2020 of $58.5 million, about $11 million, or 16%, less than Missoula County.