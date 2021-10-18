Opinion: Missoula County commissioners endorse Gilels for City Council Ward 3

One of the most important things we as citizens can do is elect brave and intelligent leadership. Missoula needs local policymakers who are capable of creatively addressing and balancing the sometimes divergent and wide-ranging needs of our community. This is why we have endorsed Dori Gilels in Ward 3 for city council.

Gilels has longevity in Missoula and in Ward 3, life experience and a work history that gives her a profound understanding of where we’ve been and what it will take to build a unified approach with citizen involvement to get where we are going. Adept at understanding and sharing the authentic experiences of women and families through story, she will help us write the next chapter for Missoula.

Our ability to manage and solve for affordability and growth, the impacts of a global pandemic and climate change, among other myriad challenges and opportunities, depends upon leaders who can effectively navigate the economic, social and environmental implications of our work as a community; create meaningful opportunities for citizen engagement; think critically and at times, act boldly, when we need to get uncomfortable to do what’s right.