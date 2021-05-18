Opinion: Missoula County trying to keep public in dark

Emails released in a Freedom of Information Act request appear to show Missoula County commissioners using private partnerships to advance their projects in an effort to intentionally keep plans out of public view.
“We asked United Way to start convening to try to tackle this issue outside the public/media eye,” wrote Commissioners' Office Chief Administrative Officer Chris Lounsbury to the three Missoula County commissioners in a March 27 email.
“We definitely want to structure this in a way to avoid media parachuting in and derailing productive staff conversations,” replied District 2 Commissioner David Strohmaier.
Lounsbury and commissioners were discussing the possible formation of a second Safe Outdoor Space, like the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) located on the south side of Missoula.
The commissioners’ emails regarding the TSOS are riddled with this type of language and blatant desire to conceal their actions from the public and media. And with the aid of United Way of Missoula County, it appears they are able to do it.
Integrity is the first core value on the Missoula County website: “We are accountable, ethical and transparent.”
In my opinion, county commissioners have muddied the TSOS water, making the public think that, although they support the TSOS, the planning and execution have been almost entirely privately organized, negating the need for public input.
“Public engagement” is listed as a Missoula County goal and is a vital aspect to government at all levels. Any effort to avoid the public process is not acceptable.
The TSOS FAQ on the county website doesn’t list commissioners’ direct involvement in planning or managing the TSOS: “United Way of Missoula County coordinated pre-opening logistics, with support from Missoula County’s Office of Emergency Management. Hope Rescue Mission staffs the TSOS…”
Commissioners appear as a footnote in the effort to make the TSOS permanent: “Commissioners will not simply vote on whether the TSOS will continue to exist or not. Their decision space will be voting on any necessary changes to zoning and other regulatory requirements if the property owner and community partners decide to seek continuation of the site...”
Commissioners have said their involvement with the TSOS is limited to zoning and moral support, but their conversations appear to tell a different story.
Commissioner Strohmaier writes to commissioners, “I would go so far to say Missoula County was THE linchpin in pulling this off… I am fine with giving accolades to others, but it was truly Missoula County’s doggedness and collective efforts that kept this on track and provided the leadership…”
Leaders. Linchpins. Isn’t that more than support? Yet, no need for public input, they say; it’s a private, nonprofit operation on private land. It seems our county leaders found a way around the public process.
Should the TSOS and related projects be allowed to continue as “private” endeavors that don’t warrant public input? Are they truly private operations? Or have the county and their partners merely found a way to keep citizens from the public process they have a right to?
To be clear, this is not questioning if the TSOS is beneficial for the community. My motivation to write this is to bring light to the compromised ethics of our elected officials, and the blurred line between county government and their private partners.
Commissioner Strohmaier points out in a November 2020 email to his colleagues, that the constituents’ time to affect change is at the ballot box. The District 2 commissioner continues, “Folks can vote me out of office in two years!” Maybe Commissioner Strohmaier is onto something. Missoula needs new leadership.
Mackenzie Smith lives on the south side of Missoula near the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space.