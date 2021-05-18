Opinion: Missoula County trying to keep public in dark

Emails released in a Freedom of Information Act request appear to show Missoula County commissioners using private partnerships to advance their projects in an effort to intentionally keep plans out of public view.

“We asked United Way to start convening to try to tackle this issue outside the public/media eye,” wrote Commissioners' Office Chief Administrative Officer Chris Lounsbury to the three Missoula County commissioners in a March 27 email.

“We definitely want to structure this in a way to avoid media parachuting in and derailing productive staff conversations,” replied District 2 Commissioner David Strohmaier.

Lounsbury and commissioners were discussing the possible formation of a second Safe Outdoor Space, like the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) located on the south side of Missoula.

The commissioners’ emails regarding the TSOS are riddled with this type of language and blatant desire to conceal their actions from the public and media. And with the aid of United Way of Missoula County, it appears they are able to do it.

Integrity is the first core value on the Missoula County website: “We are accountable, ethical and transparent.”