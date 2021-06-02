Opinion: Missoula legislators need to stand up for affordable housing

The 2021 Legislature has adjourned, but legislators face one last important vote. The secretary of state has mailed out ballots to override Gov. Greg Gianforte’s veto of an important, bipartisan bill giving state tax credits to builders who construct affordable housing. Recognizing the critical importance of affordable housing, Missoula legislators were unanimous in their support for the bill with one notable exception: Rep. Brad Tschida.

Tax credits are a powerful policy tool, putting money in the pockets of those who support a policy by reducing individual and business tax bills. In passing the tax credit bill, the Legislature recognized the acute shortages of affordable housing in Montana’s fastest-growing communities and sought to reward builders that addressed this critical need.

Few issues are more pressing in communities such as Bozeman and Missoula than building homes and rental units that lower- and middle-class Montanans can afford. As more affluent individuals move to our urban areas, older rental units are being snapped up and upgraded, and new housing starts and apartment projects are focused on higher-end buyers. In the meantime, Montana’s homeless population now includes many people who once rented low-cost apartments that simply don’t exist anymore or who were able to buy small, affordable homes that aren’t available in the numbers needed.