Opinion: Missoula’s Safe Outdoor Space: Changing the “T” from “Temporary” to “Transitional”

All residents are working with case management. Six people have been housed, with three additional residents securing vouchers and now seeking sustainable housing. Twenty-seven people have received IDs/birth certificates, and several residents are working and saving money in the hope of finding housing — an overwhelming challenge in a market with near zero rental vacancies and skyrocketing rents. Residents adhere to a code of conduct, holding themselves and each other accountable for behavior to keep the camp orderly, healthy and safe. There has been only one law-enforcement call to the site, which was resolved quickly, and only a few medical emergencies requiring first responders.

Although our initial vision was to operate the TSOS until the pandemic is over, we now think continuing in its current location is a viable longer-term transitional housing option for unhoused Missoulians. We are people of faith, people of action, and people of our word, and we do not take lightly the thought of extending this project beyond our original vision and public representations. Over the last several weeks, we have worked diligently to identify a viable alternative property on which to create, post-COVID, a longer-term Safe Outdoor Space of similar size. No such space has materialized, so we are beginning to reach out to area businesses and homeowners about possibly extending the current site. Any project would follow the standard regulatory process required of any other non-emergency project.