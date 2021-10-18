Opinion: Missoula voters deserve more than candidates who spread misinformation

I have served Missoula for 10 years as its elected Municipal Court judge. Missoulians have elected me twice and I am very grateful for that trust. When I decided to retire, I announced my retirement early so that the citizens could have the opportunity to fully consider candidates for the elected position. I chose to finish my term so my replacement could be elected rather than appointed.
Now Missoula has the opportunity to elect three judges for Municipal Court. Having elected judges instead of relying on appointed judges is a huge benefit to the community. I believe it will result in more accountability and more connection between the court and the people it serves and I hope the election has a big turnout.
It was never my desire to be involved in this election. Unfortunately, the public defender candidates (Jacob Coolidge, Jennifer Streano and Eli Parker), who are running as a team, seem to be more interested in talking about me, than themselves or their opponents. This is regrettable, but it is even more regrettable that they are basing their campaign on misinformation. It is because of this misinformation that I am asking Missoulians to read this guest editorial. The public defender candidates have made a lot of unfounded claims, so please be patient while I talk about a few of them.
They argue that because I appointed Judge Sam Warren and Judge Ethan Lerman that means they share my judicial philosophy, and that this justifies their focus on me. This is not true. I have never required my appointees to agree with everything I say or do. Judges have and must have discretion to handle each case individually. Over the years, I have used former judges, former prosecutors, defense attorneys as well as former public defenders as my assistants and substitute judges. I ask them to impose standard fines on minor traffic cases to keep the court uniform. I remind them to keep their bonds low and remember that the jail is full. Other than that, they have all had complete discretion on all jailable offenses and their philosophy is their own.
The public defender candidates argue that I am heavy handed. They suggest that I routinely jail nonviolent offenders for no reason. When pressed on their knowledge of my sentencing practices, the response on social media is that that information comes from the Sheriff’s Department. To briefly explain the departments involved, the Sheriff’s Department runs the jail. They are required by law to house Municipal Court inmates. The jail is funded by all Missoula residents. There are two courts that handle misdemeanors. The Sheriff’s Department charges their misdemeanors in Justice Court. These are crimes occurring outside the city limits. Missoula Police Department charges their misdemeanors in Municipal Court. These are crimes that occur inside the city limits. Historically, law enforcement agencies are frequently quite jealous of what they see as their turf. The Sheriff’s Department sees the jail as their turf.
Because the public defender candidates base their allegations on Sheriff’s Department data, it is necessary to discuss the Sheriff’s Department’s claims. This is frustrating because their claims have been debunked over and over again during my tenure. It should be noted that the Sheriff’s Department also claimed that my predecessor, Judge Don Louden was overusing jail. I suspect they will make the same claim about my successors.
So what has this claim been based on? At one point early on in my tenure, a sergeant claimed I had over 200 people in jail. When I asked for a list so I could figure out what was going on, he sent me a list of almost all of the inmates at the jail. He adamantly insisted that I was solely responsible for the entire list. In reality, it was a list of inmates that had been arrested by the Missoula Police Department. It included felonies, it included people arrested for violating felony probation and people arrested on out-of-county warrants. Missoula Municipal Court had absolutely nothing to do with over 200 of them. But in the Sheriff’s Department’s mindset, somehow Municipal Court was responsible for all of them. Alas, this situation did not improve. When Missoula was given a large grant by the MacArthur Foundation, the grant came with experts from across the country who studied the Sheriff’s Department’s data. These independent experts concluded that the data used by the jail to make their allegations about Municipal Court was simply not accurate. As the MacArthur experts announced at the first meeting of stakeholders, “Municipal Court is not the problem.” They went on to explain to the stakeholders that focusing on Municipal Court would not reduce the jail population in any useful way. I was hopeful, after this meeting, that Missoula would finally set aside its jurisdictional turf war and come together to find real solutions. I was wrong. The Sheriff’s Department, subsequently joined by the public defenders, simply doubled down and took a “that’s our story and we are sticking to it” approach. This is again reflected by the sheriff’s endorsement of the public defender candidates which touts the very report that the outside experts found to be seriously flawed. This approach continues in the public defender candidates’ current rhetoric. This rhetoric is no truer today than it was 10 years ago. There is absolutely no data to support their claims that Municipal Court is heavy handed or is costing the taxpayers money.
Missoula City Councilor Heather Harp, in her guest editorial, made a similar unfounded allegation. Ms. Harp, who has never, to my knowledge, observed or inquired about Municipal Court’s practices or Justice Court’s practices, suggests that Municipal Court’s sentences are longer than Justice Court’s sentences. While I have no knowledge of where she got her information, it is a reasonable guess that she got it from the public defender candidates. I am confident it didn’t come from any questions asked of either court. The reality is that Missoula Municipal Court’s sentences are quite a bit lighter than Justice Court’s sentences and Municipal Court relies a great deal more on jail alternatives than Justice Court. In fact, this disparity was a barrier that had to be resolved before Municipal Court could effectively join Justice Court’s DUI treatment court. I am not saying this because I am proud that our sentences are lighter. The simple truth is that due to the constant battles with the Sheriff’s Department over the jail, I have been worn down. Justice Court has the ability to impose more appropriate sentences than Municipal Court likely because their cases are Sheriff’s Department cases. Therefore, they get less resistance from the Sheriff’s Department and don’t have to fight for the use of the jail like Municipal Court does. Ms. Harp is right about one thing, there should be sentencing parity between the jurisdictions. Of course, in order to accomplish that Municipal Court would have to increase it sentences.
Don’t get me wrong, I think Mr. Coolidge may have some good ideas. I have long wanted a case manager to help people get connected to services. If he is elected I hope he runs with that idea. But shouldn’t the public defender candidates be running an election based on their own ideas rather than misinformation about my tenure? If there are differences between the public defender candidates and their opponents, shouldn’t they be talking about those differences? I have to wonder whether Missoula should elect a judge or judges who are basing their campaign on the spread of misinformation. Judges, after all, should be open minded and balanced. They should demand evidence, they should not rely on innuendo, anecdotes or personal animosity. When they are faced with evidence, such as an independent audit of jail data performed by national they should base decisions on that evidence. With everything going on in our country, haven’t we had enough of people pushing their agendas with misinformation? Missoula voters deserve more than candidates who only spread misinformation.
Kathleen Jenks has been a Municipal Court judge for 10 years and is retiring.