Opinion: Missoula voters deserve more than candidates who spread misinformation

The public defender candidates argue that I am heavy handed. They suggest that I routinely jail nonviolent offenders for no reason. When pressed on their knowledge of my sentencing practices, the response on social media is that that information comes from the Sheriff’s Department. To briefly explain the departments involved, the Sheriff’s Department runs the jail. They are required by law to house Municipal Court inmates. The jail is funded by all Missoula residents. There are two courts that handle misdemeanors. The Sheriff’s Department charges their misdemeanors in Justice Court. These are crimes occurring outside the city limits. Missoula Police Department charges their misdemeanors in Municipal Court. These are crimes that occur inside the city limits. Historically, law enforcement agencies are frequently quite jealous of what they see as their turf. The Sheriff’s Department sees the jail as their turf.

So what has this claim been based on? At one point early on in my tenure, a sergeant claimed I had over 200 people in jail. When I asked for a list so I could figure out what was going on, he sent me a list of almost all of the inmates at the jail. He adamantly insisted that I was solely responsible for the entire list. In reality, it was a list of inmates that had been arrested by the Missoula Police Department. It included felonies, it included people arrested for violating felony probation and people arrested on out-of-county warrants. Missoula Municipal Court had absolutely nothing to do with over 200 of them. But in the Sheriff’s Department’s mindset, somehow Municipal Court was responsible for all of them. Alas, this situation did not improve. When Missoula was given a large grant by the MacArthur Foundation, the grant came with experts from across the country who studied the Sheriff’s Department’s data. These independent experts concluded that the data used by the jail to make their allegations about Municipal Court was simply not accurate. As the MacArthur experts announced at the first meeting of stakeholders, “Municipal Court is not the problem.” They went on to explain to the stakeholders that focusing on Municipal Court would not reduce the jail population in any useful way. I was hopeful, after this meeting, that Missoula would finally set aside its jurisdictional turf war and come together to find real solutions. I was wrong. The Sheriff’s Department, subsequently joined by the public defenders, simply doubled down and took a “that’s our story and we are sticking to it” approach. This is again reflected by the sheriff’s endorsement of the public defender candidates which touts the very report that the outside experts found to be seriously flawed. This approach continues in the public defender candidates’ current rhetoric. This rhetoric is no truer today than it was 10 years ago. There is absolutely no data to support their claims that Municipal Court is heavy handed or is costing the taxpayers money.