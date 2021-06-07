Opinion: Missoulian’s one-sided attack on credibility

My role was just that of a reporter. The Missoulian never claimed I misreported what the review headed up by local lawyer Quentin Rhoades said they had found. Instead, the Missoulian spent half its story citing left-wing attacks meant to discredit me on issues that had nothing to do with the accuracy of my reporting.

The Missoulian attacked one of my dozens of academic papers on voting and vote fraud, somehow linking it to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but the paper never asked me for a response. You would never know I have served as a statistical expert on vote fraud for USA Today, the U.S. Civil Rights Commission and others, that I have already publicly addressed this attack, nor I am the one who provided my critics with the data. The Missoulian interviewed two academics who wrote a critique of one of my three vote fraud tests in the 2020 presidential election. Even if their discussion were accurate, no one has yet written critiques of the other two tests examining provisional ballots in Pennsylvania and voter turnout in swing states.