Opinion: Montana disabled veterans and citizens deserve greater hunting access and opportunity

We all love the Montana outdoors. With the onset of COVID, providing greater access to the outdoors for all Montanans has become even more important. COVID also brought many challenges, particularly to our nation’s military veterans. We have the chance to eliminate some of those challenges facing the veteran community and expand their access to the outdoors and our proud hunting tradition.
Passing Senate Bill 111 would allow Montana’s disabled citizens — including disabled veterans — to hunt with a crossbow during archery season in the state. Further, this greater choice will adhere to the intent of the American with Disabilities Act and lead to more opportunity in the field for our disabled citizens.
These are men and women who want to participate in bow hunting but cannot physically use a traditional bow due to their disabilities — which for some are injuries they suffered serving in our nation’s military.
Our veterans have earned the right to use hunting tools that best accommodate their disability and allow them to participate in bow hunting.
Crossbows are tools, just like a traditional bow or a rifle.
Studies conducted by Congressional Sportsmen Foundation across several states show that expanding the allowance of crossbow usage does not run counter to the “spirit of fair chase.” These studies show that harvest rates from crossbows were similar — and virtually always smaller — than traditional bows.
Among MVA members, 82% support greater hunting access and opportunity in the state. SB 111 would accomplish exactly that.
Earlier this year, Montana Veterans Association brought 50 Montana veterans — many in wheel-track chairs — to Helena over the course of several weeks to testify in support of SB 111 and the greater access, choice and opportunity its passage would bring.
Sadly, opponents to SB 111 felt these veterans should not have a voice in this legislative process. Several of the veterans who came to testify faced intense intimidation and hostility by opponents to this bill. The opponents’ behavior was so extreme in some cases it forced several veterans to have to leave the capitol and one to experience a severe PTSD flare-up.
Unfortunately, this behavior is reflective of their stance opposing SB 111: emotional and without any grounding in facts.
Ultimately, this issue comes down to two questions: Should disabled veterans be allowed to hunt with accommodations on the land for which they fought and sacrificed? Should Montana allow the disabled community the right to hunt and enjoy the outdoor lifestyle too?
We believe the answer is an emphatic “yes” to both questions. We have joined forces with our coalition to make that a reality in Montana.
We are truly blessed to live in Big Sky country where there is ample room for everyone to enjoy our hunting tradition in a way that accommodates their disabilities. Our state’s elected officials must support hunting rights for all Montanans by expanding hunting and outdoor opportunities for disabled veterans and other disabled individuals.
It is time to pass SB 111 and give greater access and opportunity to our nation's heroes as we expand the inclusiveness of our great hunting tradition here in Montana.
Sam Redfern is an Iraq combat vet who served in OIF/OEF and lives in Missoula. He is president of the Montana Veterans Association and founder of the USOH Warrior Team Hunt program. Luke Hilgemann is president and CEO of Hunter Nation.