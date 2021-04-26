Opinion: Montana disabled veterans and citizens deserve greater hunting access and opportunity

Studies conducted by Congressional Sportsmen Foundation across several states show that expanding the allowance of crossbow usage does not run counter to the “spirit of fair chase.” These studies show that harvest rates from crossbows were similar — and virtually always smaller — than traditional bows.

Among MVA members, 82% support greater hunting access and opportunity in the state. SB 111 would accomplish exactly that.

Earlier this year, Montana Veterans Association brought 50 Montana veterans — many in wheel-track chairs — to Helena over the course of several weeks to testify in support of SB 111 and the greater access, choice and opportunity its passage would bring.

Sadly, opponents to SB 111 felt these veterans should not have a voice in this legislative process. Several of the veterans who came to testify faced intense intimidation and hostility by opponents to this bill. The opponents’ behavior was so extreme in some cases it forced several veterans to have to leave the capitol and one to experience a severe PTSD flare-up.

Unfortunately, this behavior is reflective of their stance opposing SB 111: emotional and without any grounding in facts.