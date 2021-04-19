Opinion: Montana GOP’s attack on constitutional checks and balances

The legislators pushing the measures have been blunt in their intention to politicize the judiciary — and in their disregard for constitutionality. As reported last week, Senate Majority Leader Cary Smith told the Senate Judiciary Committee: "The intent of the bill is to have another plan if Senate Bill 140 is determined to be unconstitutional. The intent of the bill is to give the governor a wider range of ability to make selections that he would prefer to have appointed to these judicial positions. In the past we've had, it's kind of stacked the other way, and we've ended up with quite a few judges that a lot of us would have considered to be too liberal. This gives the governor a chance to have the other side of the equation represented better and we think we have an opportunity to change the status we have with the courts and have more conservative, more people that are appointed that would be more in line with what a lot of us think we need to do to make changes in the court."