Opinion: Montana Headwaters Legacy Act supports agriculture and recreation

As our planet continues to degrade soil life at an astounding rate, we’re working to reverse that trend by supplying operations with the tools and education needed to revive soil health, improve water quality and support long-term profitability. What is good for soils can be good for rivers.

Our family’s connection to rivers goes beyond agriculture, too. As a family, we grew up on the river learning the ropes of whitewater rafting and kayaking. Dad’s river skills and conservation ethic as an ag producer instilled the importance of land stewardship through a holistic lens. After traveling around the country and internationally, we quickly realized how fortunate we are to have rivers like the Boulder, Stillwater, Yellowstone and Gallatin for whitewater kayaking. Where other states have witnessed extensive pollution and dewatering, we are fortunate in Montana to have headwater streams that are clean and cold. The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act will help keep them that way.

There has not been a single day where our family has taken for granted how fortunate we are to live in a place where working agricultural lands, open space and a relatively undisturbed river dominate the landscape. The Yellowstone River and the valley it carves through is a special place. That is why ranchers stay, and tourists come. It’s also why we feel the time is right to help keep it as it is.