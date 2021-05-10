Opinion: Montana Legislature's assaults on wolves, grizzlies

How does nonsense like this find its way into law? Simple. In the last election, a significant majority of Montanans went to the polls, voted for everyone with an (R) after their name and voila, we get a Legislature chock-full of clueless anti-regulation, anti-government, anti-wildlife zealots. If you’re one of those voters, you’re as much to blame as the legislative loons who passed it. Your actions, and elections, have consequences. You might want to think about that, and what you’ve caused, before the 2022 elections roll around.