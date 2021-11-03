Opinion: Montana needs U.S. to lead at climate conference

Countries across the world have gathered in Scotland for the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP26, to grapple with our climate crisis. I joined 500 state legislators from 47 states and territories calling on our federal government to strengthen our national climate commitments under the Paris Agreement. As the largest historical contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, the U.S. faces a moral imperative and practical responsibility to reach net zero emissions by or before 2050.

Montana feels firsthand the serious harm from climate change with our drought-damaged crops, melting glaciers, warming fisheries, beetle-killed trees, and hazardous air quality from choking wildfire smoke. Across the country this year alone, we’ve endured historic devastation from hurricanes and wildfires, droughts and flooding, heat waves and cold snaps. Sadly, in Montana, any state legislative attempts to tackle climate change fail to even get out of committee. For several sessions, I sponsored a Montana Climate Action Act to charge a $10 a ton carbon fee to the state’s biggest industrial belchers of carbon pollution, including the Colstrip coal-fired power plant. The money would pay for a just transition of fossil fuel workers and communities to a clean energy economy. I also sponsored the Coal Revenue Replacement and Fossil Fuel Worker Economic Security Act that also died in committee.

Fortunately, many other states are taking climate action, building a new clean energy economy, and solving systemic climate inequities. States are transitioning fleets to zero-emissions vehicles, making buildings more energy-efficient, and protecting natural landscapes to enhance carbon sequestration. More than two-thirds of U.S. states and territories have some form of Renewable Portfolio Standard or Clean Energy Standard, and more than a dozen have committed to 100% clean energy. Shockingly, this past legislative session, Montana Republicans repealed our clean energy standard outright.

While state action is crucial, Montana needs federal action. Other states like Montana that struggle to address climate change legislatively must look to the federal government to set strong emissions and air quality standards. Binding federal commitments to phase out fossil fuel usage and accelerate the transition to renewable energy are overdue.

In this critical moment, we must stand as united states. If we act with conviction now, we can rescue Montana, this country, and planet for future generations. Let’s encourage the U.S. to lead by example at COP26 and commit to achieving full decarbonization. Let’s enact bold climate solutions today before it’s too late, and our kids, grandkids and their kids shake their heads in regret that we didn’t act when we could.

Mary Ann Dunwell is a Democratic state legislator representing House District 84, Helena/East Helena.

