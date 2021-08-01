Opinion: Montana Republicans should not tolerate autocratic behavior and nonsense

We know from the 2021 legislative session that Montana Republicans, the elected variety at least, are far right politically. But are they also complicit in Republican attempts to undermine American democracy while promoting lies, conspiracy theories and other nonsense?
Montana Republicans gave Donald Trump a 16-point margin in the 2020 presidential election. They elected Gov. Greg Gianforte, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Congressman Matt Rosendale, all supporters of Trump despite his being a lying, corrupt, bigoted, anti-democratic demagogue impeached for abuse of office. None have spoken out forcefully against the “Big Lie” that Trump and many Republicans are using to undermine confidence in U.S. elections. This should worry Montanans.
Two premier international democracy tracking institutions — the V-Dem Institute of Sweden and the U.S.-based Freedom House — rate the current Republican Party as anti-democratic. Senior Republican Michael Gerson stated that the party under Trump might as well be called the “American Fascist Party.” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) says it is the “American Seditionist Party,” in part for its refusal to support a bipartisan investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Both Daines and Rosendale voted against the investigation of the worst attack on American democracy in over 150 years.
Trump and Republican autocratic behavior over the past five years includes using the government to attack political enemies, rampant cronyism and corruption, abuse of executive power, attempts to degrade or control mass media, lying to the public, politicizing of the national judiciary, disrespect for the rule of law, and an attempt to overthrow an American election illegally and violently.
Do Montana Republicans approve of this? Apparently. Many leading Republicans, including members of Congress like Liz Cheney (Wyoming) and Kinzinger, have spoken out against the Trump and Republican “Big Lie” about a fraudulent election and other malfeasance. They have stood up for decency, democracy, truth and fairness without embracing Democrats or sacrificing their conservative principles.
It is difficult to find a single elected Montana Republican, on the other hand, who is willing to stand up to a party that is increasingly anti-democratic and operates on falsehoods and demagoguery. What does this tell us about Montana Republicans?
The absurdity of many Republican contentions adds to the problem. CNN’s Jim Acosta recently called this the Republican effort to achieve “herd stupidity.” The continuing Republican misinformation war against public health during the pandemic is an outstanding example, contributing to tens of thousands of unnecessary American deaths.
53% of Republicans still consider Trump the legitimate U.S. president; 23% still believe in the QAnon conspiracy theory — a dangerous fantasy; 60% think the 2020 presidential election was stolen, despite its being one of the most secure elections in U.S. history; others claim the violent, Jan. 6 Trump-inspired insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was caused by liberals, Antifa or the FBI — a cynical attempt to revise history or complete delusion. This is all dangerous nonsense.
Meanwhile, Republicans’ continuing efforts to undermine the U.S. electoral system — through voter suppression, gerrymandering, threats of violence against election administrators, and partisan control of election administration — may be the greatest single threat to American democracy. Over 100 leading American scholars recently wrote a warning to this effect.
Montana Republicans this year passed voter suppression bills in keeping with other pro-Trump red states. They worked to politicize and undermine the judiciary. They have limited local control of public officials when this threatened their ideology. Now they are attacking the teaching of history when it does not agree with their views — something straight out of an autocrat’s playbook and reminiscent of George Orwell’s “1984.” These are worrisome signals from Montana’s elected Republicans.
It is time for Montana Republicans to stop supporting the undermining of our democracy, speak out against lies and conspiracy theories, and do some serious soul searching. Conservative political views are one thing. But autocratic behavior and nonsense should not be tolerated by decent Montanans.
David Darby was Montana's state budget director under Republican Gov. Stan Stevens. He has held a variety of senior positions in Montana, both in state and federal government, and served for a decade overseas as a senior U.S. Treasury Department adviser to foreign governments. He is retired and lives in Billings.