Opinion: Montana’s children deserve better than this

A few days ago, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen sent out a news release trumpeting her success in resolving the bureaucratic problems currently plaguing the Comprehensive School and Community Treatment (CSCT) program. Unfortunately, that is not what we are hearing from school districts across the state.
This critical program has helped the neediest students in our public schools get the mental and behavioral health services they need to stay in the classroom and be able to learn. Its future is under threat, and despite Arntzen’s claims, the uncertainty is already pulling services from children — and Arntzen’s lack of leadership is a big part of the problem.
While a significant amount of federal funding supports the CSCT program, school districts must come up with a sizable percentage of non-federal resources to match those federal dollars. For years, they were able to make that match with things like classroom space, technology, and other resources that cost the school money but aren’t hard cash. Now, school districts are being forced to make a terrible choice — go through a ridiculously complicated accounting process to make that non-cash match, find thousands and even millions of dollars in cash, or reduce or eliminate mental health care for at-risk kids. And they can’t even get a consistent answer on what percentage they will need to cover.
Arntzen has shirked her responsibility to see school districts through this crisis, shepherd them through the new accounting process, and ensure continued provision of mental health care for Montana students.
I have been told not to worry that “the providers will help the schools figure it out.” That may be, but it is neither their responsibility nor where they should be expending their time, energy and resources when their mission is to help kids not accountants. I have also been told that the “guidance” document Arntzen has sent to schools is not that difficult and “the finance officer in my district can easily figure it out.” Again, that may be true in some cases but it most certainly is not in all. The promised assistance has been piecemeal and standardized rather than reaching out to those districts that are struggling.
Presentations on this issue have been given to several different legislative interim committees and instead of providing clarity, observers in many cases have been left with a gnawing uncertainty that schools will be able to afford these services going forward. Already, we are seeing reports of districts that are dramatically reducing the number of kids served by the CSCT program.
Montana kids are losing access to care on Arntzen’s watch, while she is patting herself on the back. The Legislature explicitly directed her to “minimize to the greatest extent possible the administrative burden on school districts,” and she is failing. The result of that failure will fall on children who need help, and that is unacceptable. Montana’s children deserve far better than this.
Moffie Funk is a Democratic legislator from Helena and represents House District 82.
