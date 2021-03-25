Opinion: Montana’s good government is at partisan risk

As the Montana Legislature starts to wind up its work, and 75 days into Greg Gianforte’s four-year term as governor, it is a painfully clear that beyond more conservative policies being implemented and radically conservative legislation well on its way through the Montana House and Senate, the Republicans in leadership are intent on locking in partisan advantage throughout Montana’s government. The institutional changes being proposed for state government will impact Montana for decades.
First and foremost, Governor Gianforte and his party have signaled their determination to politicize Montana’s independent judges and to remake the courts as partisan bodies.
Already passed by the Legislature is a bill that eliminates the nonpartisan Montana Judicial Nominations Commission that for 50 years has screened applicants seeking to serve as judges and justices. Under the new law, the only screen is the governor and whatever political pressure he or she feels when selecting new members to Montana’s bench.
Another bill that passed the House on a party-line vote and is now in the Senate will force Supreme Court justices to run in seven separate districts, with voters being denied a voice in who will sit on the court except in the district where they live. The purpose of this bill is not to select individuals best qualified to serve on the court but to ensure that conservative, rural Montana has an outsized voice in picking justices who will make decisions impacting the entire state.
Finally, the Republicans have proposed bills to make every justice of the peace, district court judge and Supreme Court justice run in partisan elections as either Republicans or Democrats. While these bills have been narrowly defeated, they are clearly part of the larger agenda to radically transform the independent, nonpartisan judiciary that has served Montana well ever since statehood in 1889.
In addition to these efforts to remake the judicial branch, a bill that passed the House at transmittal will empower the governor to capture every branch of state government by reclassifying 10% of the positions within every agency and department as political, subject to appointment by the governor or his hand-picked agency directors.
Under Montana’s Constitution, the governor is empowered to appoint the directors of Montana’s administrative agencies. But under these directors, Montana’s agencies rely on professional nonpartisan staff to execute the laws and programs enacted by the Legislature. And in plain fact, there is no such thing as a Democratic state highway or a Republican primary school — most state functions are nonpartisan and should be driven by the goal of good governance, not partisan advantage.
Under House Bill 588, however, with its mandate to reclassify 10% of the positions at every agency as a political appointment, virtually every leadership position in every agency would become partisan. In the Department of Transportation, for example, which has about 2,000 employees, 200 positions would be reclassified, meaning that every division director, bureau chief and regional administrator and their deputies would be subject to cronyism and political machinations. This is a recipe for marginalizing state government’s best and most professional employees who seek to advance their careers and politicize every government function and program.
As legislators, we hear from voters all the time about how they want less polarization and more cooperation. Instead, the Gianforte administration and the Republican-dominated Legislature are determined to inject politics into every corner of state government and fundamentally alter institutions that have served Montana well for decades.
We urge Montanans to oppose these dramatic and radical proposals to change our institutions, and urge their legislators to advocate for a more measured, cooperative vision of government.
Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, represents House District 94 and Rep. Marilyn Marler, D-Missoula, represents House District 90 in the Montana Legislature.