Opinion: Montana’s good government is at partisan risk

Finally, the Republicans have proposed bills to make every justice of the peace, district court judge and Supreme Court justice run in partisan elections as either Republicans or Democrats. While these bills have been narrowly defeated, they are clearly part of the larger agenda to radically transform the independent, nonpartisan judiciary that has served Montana well ever since statehood in 1889.

In addition to these efforts to remake the judicial branch, a bill that passed the House at transmittal will empower the governor to capture every branch of state government by reclassifying 10% of the positions within every agency and department as political, subject to appointment by the governor or his hand-picked agency directors.

Under Montana’s Constitution, the governor is empowered to appoint the directors of Montana’s administrative agencies. But under these directors, Montana’s agencies rely on professional nonpartisan staff to execute the laws and programs enacted by the Legislature. And in plain fact, there is no such thing as a Democratic state highway or a Republican primary school — most state functions are nonpartisan and should be driven by the goal of good governance, not partisan advantage.