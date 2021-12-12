Opinion: Montana’s senators should continue to support a pro-growth energy strategy

Montana is a state defined by its diverse terrain steeped in natural beauty and rich in energy resources from renewables to natural gas. Since President Biden took office, his administration has targeted the traditional energy industry with the cancellation of the Keystone pipeline, which resulted in thousands of job losses, including my own after almost 30 years in the industry.

As energy prices continue to rise as we head into winter, I am very concerned about the impact the administration’s policies and the proposed reconciliation bill will have on consumers in states like Montana.

As it has been recently reported across the country and in Montana, an increase in natural gas prices has resulted in higher heating bills, which could have residential customers paying up to 47 percent more this winter compared to last winter. According to the EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook, “energy prices are expected to remain volatile this winter due to supply uncertainty and changing consumer demand.” In addition, the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in Montana is over $3, according to AAA, $1 more compared to last year.

The new natural gas tax included in reconciliation bill is a prime example of a policy that would not only increase energy costs for American families, but also help our foreign competitors, therefore threatening our country’s energy security. One analysis found the fee could cost the industry $1.3 billion in 2025 and could have a “profound economic impact,” especially on smaller producers.

Montana’s senators, Steve Daines and Jon Tester, have previously advocated for a pro-growth energy approach, one that doesn’t hamstring energy producers through a proposed methane fee and punitive tax measures, which are currently within the congressional Democrats’ reconciliation package. Instead of utilizing the abundance of natural resources we have at home, President Biden has called on OPEC+ to increase oil production and is now tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an attempt to artificially lower gas prices. The latter approach should only be used during times of emergency, including natural disasters or unexpected disruptions in the oil market.

Some politicians in Washington claim new taxes on the oil and gas sector and an overhaul on federal leasing will allegedly help fix the industry. Unfortunately, few people understand what the consequences will be for everyday people in states like Montana if Congress and the Biden administration follow through on these damaging policies. According to a study, the natural gas and oil industry supported over 53,000 jobs, provided over $3.2 billion in wages and contributed more than $6.2 billion to Montana’s economy in 2019.

America’s oil and gas producers are delivering this energy in a safe and reliable way, while contributing to our nation’s lower-carbon future, especially when it comes to domestic natural gas development. Since 2010, switching from coal to natural gas has saved around 500 million tonnes of CO2, according to the IEA. In addition, energy producers have already been innovating and making significant progress in reducing methane emissions.

Senators Daines and Tester should continue supporting policies that encourage good-paying jobs, infrastructure, and innovation to address climate concerns — not a bill that will have harmful effects on the energy industry and residents of Montana, who are already struggling with rising gas prices and inflation. The Biden administration should similarly strive for policies that ensure consumers have access to affordable, reliable energy while working with industry to continue reducing emissions through innovation and new technologies.

Jason Jernigan is a pipeline worker based in Bald Knob, Arkansas, who lost his job after Keystone XL was canceled. He is affiliated with Pipeliners Union 798.

