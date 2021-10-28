Opinion: Montana school nutrition goes the extra mile for hungry students

Supply chain problems have been top-of-mind this fall for many Americans, from building contractors to restaurants of all types. For school nutrition programs across the country there have very serious challenges — late deliveries, no deliveries, substitutions and mislabeled products, like cases of frozen blueberries instead of pizzas!

During this fall’s many disruptions, Montana school nutrition professionals have continued doing what they do best: Feeding kids well under difficult circumstances. They did it through months of emergency COVID meals served curbside in all types of weather and they are getting it done now. However, many school nutrition leaders believe that this year is more difficult than last because of supply and demand issues. More school meals are being served with fewer staff, as well as food, paper product and equipment shortages.

There is good news: All K-12 students in the U.S. are eligible for healthy school meals at no cost during the 2021-22 school year. Participation has risen substantially in Montana schools, doubling in Whitefish, for example. Montana School Nutrition Association directors always want to feed as many students as possible, but, like many in food service, they are struggling to find people to prepare and serve the meals. In Corvallis School District, they have had a staff opening since May without a single applicant and finding a sub is nearly impossible.

Preparing more meals — especially the scratch-made items that students love — with fewer workers is a serious challenge by itself. Add on the fact that many items, including customer favorites like pizza and chicken strips, are in short supply and sometimes missing entirely from deliveries. Equipment can also be a problem. Missoula County schools have waited weeks for boiler parts to be delivered and installed so that they can use the thousands of pounds of local beef from the student ag center that they have in their freezer.

As we celebrate National School Lunch Week during October, it’s important to remember that Montana school nutrition heroes go the extra mile every day. They go to work on a Monday holiday to take a delivery that cannot wait until Tuesday. They go in on a weekend to check a freezer alarm. They have searched Montana communities to partner with local farmers, ranchers, bakers, chefs, stores and restaurants, helping local agricultural producers and food businesses survive during hard times. This means that homemade soups and grab-and-go salads, along with fresh fruits and vegetables, are still on Montana school menus as often as possible.

Rather than complaining about school lunch, take a few minutes to support school nutrition professionals, recognizing that they are doing the best they can with what they have in very difficult situations. A simple thanks can do wonders. It doesn’t have to be complicated or elaborate. Handmade thank you cards from students are always in style. In Corvallis, they stay focused on the happy faces of their student customers when things are tough. And it always helps to hear from families that they are appreciated as essential workers.

Tammy Wham, president, Montana School Nutrition Association, Ennis; Virginia Lee Mermel, PhD, CNS, Montana Partnership to End Childhood Hunger, Billings; Dayle Hayes, MS, RD, School Meals That Rock, Bozeman

