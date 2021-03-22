Opinion: Montana taxpayers should not foot bill for liberal agenda disguised as COVID relief

Over the course of 2020, Congress passed five bipartisan COVID-19 relief packages. Republicans were in the majority in the Senate and President Trump was in office.

As Republicans, we committed to working in a bipartisan manner to deliver needed relief to Montanans and all Americans struggling because of this historic pandemic.

We thought President Biden was on board with this mission. He campaigned on a promise of bipartisanship and unity, but he threw that out the window as soon as he finished his inaugural address and chose to jam a $1.9 trillion spending package through Congress without any Republican input, and without a single Republican vote.

I sought compromise and supported a targeted, $650 billion bill that truly focused on ending the pandemic, getting folks back to work and our children back in the classroom. I could not support the Democrats’ so-called “COVID-19 relief package” and could not ask Montanans to cover the cost when 90% of this bill does nothing to address the core health needs of combatting COVID-19. Rather than provide COVID relief, Democrats capitalized on the crisis to push their liberal agenda and unleash a new era of big government.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and the White House are even calling this bill the “most progressive legislation in history.”