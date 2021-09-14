Opinion: Montana, the last best memory

Watching the suicidal death spiral of the Republican Party, nationally and in Montana, we note they are taking Montana values down with them. Time was when we had two vibrant political parties contending for voters by propounding constructive agendas. But no more.
We now have a bloody but unbowed Democratic Party in Montana defending democracy, and on the other side the hollow husk of a party, opposed to democracy and dedicated instead to a fascistic cult of personality. They proffer no unified agenda except adhering to the platform of their 2020 convention: Simply follow Donald Trump.
Polls show a majority of Republicans still believe the Big Lie that Trump won in 2020, but have no program whatsoever designed to do good for our people. Have you heard any Republican proposal to improve your life in Montana? To make voting easier? To protect women’s constitutional rights to make their personal medical decisions? To make it easier to get child care, help with unemployment or health insurance, or find affordable housing? To take appropriate steps to combat climate change? Of course not.
Our misguided governor has only acted to remove Montana from the U.S. Climate Alliance (22 states that together address climate change), claiming that “innovation” by the private sector will sufficiently overcome the challenges we confront. He fails to identify any such “innovation” as our forests burn, streams run dry and our $7 billion tourist industry falters.
Has Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration worked to assist health care professionals fighting the surge of COVID in Montana, or make medical care and its costs easier for citizens? On the contrary, our “leader” fails to lead in matters addressing COVID, as skyrocketing unvaccinated cases of the Delta variant fill hospitals, ICUs and morgues.
The single step our governor has taken is to make Montana the only state in the country that prohibits private businesses from making their own safety rules for employees or customers. This has already been the reason for two large concerts cancelling because they required safety measures of masks or vaccinations of attendees. So it’s not just our vaunted outdoor recreation industry that’s threatened, but now entrepreneurs in the entertainment business too, no small contributors to our state’s economy.
Republican assertions of “freedom” in several counties have trivialized the deaths of hundreds of Montanans from COVID, arguing against vaccination and wearing of masks. This is their new Montana — placing politics over science, bringing more sickness and deaths — not our Montana that has earned the appellation of “the last best place.”
Republicans have trashed Montana’s reputation as a sportsman’s mecca. The honorable hunting “fair chase” discipline has been laughed out of fashion by Gianforte’s administration, which allows ever crueler measures to exterminate wolves, including snare traps on public lands, baited traps and night hunting, plus the new Republican “fair chase”: killing from helicopters. So much for the sportsman’s paradise they’ve left us.
Ironically, The Republican Public Service Commission might help solve Montana’s housing problems, by reducing our population: Their constant ineptitude has allowed NorthWestern Energy’s continual violations by permitting new gas-fired generating plants (and their methane pollutants), as well as their continued use and degradation of the Colstrip facilities, all guaranteed to exacerbate the growing realities of climate change that already threaten our state and economy.
Soaring pollution and electricity rates will follow, leading exasperated customers to flee the state for health and monetary, as well as political and philosophical reasons, sadly departing the wreckage of the Republican debased “last best place,” now mourning their Montana only as “the last best memory.” It really was a great place.
Bill Boughton is a veteran small-business owner who lives in Missoula.