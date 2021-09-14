Opinion: Montana, the last best memory

Has Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration worked to assist health care professionals fighting the surge of COVID in Montana, or make medical care and its costs easier for citizens? On the contrary, our “leader” fails to lead in matters addressing COVID, as skyrocketing unvaccinated cases of the Delta variant fill hospitals, ICUs and morgues.

The single step our governor has taken is to make Montana the only state in the country that prohibits private businesses from making their own safety rules for employees or customers. This has already been the reason for two large concerts cancelling because they required safety measures of masks or vaccinations of attendees. So it’s not just our vaunted outdoor recreation industry that’s threatened, but now entrepreneurs in the entertainment business too, no small contributors to our state’s economy.

Republican assertions of “freedom” in several counties have trivialized the deaths of hundreds of Montanans from COVID, arguing against vaccination and wearing of masks. This is their new Montana — placing politics over science, bringing more sickness and deaths — not our Montana that has earned the appellation of “the last best place.”