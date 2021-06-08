Opinion: Montana Wilderness Association embarks on new era as Wild Montana

In an effort to mitigate the climate crisis, we are helping overhaul America’s broken oil and gas leasing system, which has stood in the way of conserving millions of acres of wild public lands and waters across Montana that people, wildlife, and plants will need in order to endure and thrive in the face of climate change.

We’ve also established ourselves as a powerful force at the state capitol, where we have brought about policy and funding that secure wildlife habitat, enhance public land access, and help rural communities benefit from the lands and waters in their backyard. And, of course, we have galvanized a statewide movement that has quashed countless attempts to privatize and exploit public lands.

Clearly, our scope of work has expanded to the point where it overshadows our old name and the implication that came with it — that our organization is strictly focused on wilderness designation.

If our organization has learned anything over our 63 years, those who live in and visit Montana relate to wild public lands in myriad ways — as wilderness certainly, but also as traditional homeland, as places for family gatherings, as inspiration for stories, and so on.