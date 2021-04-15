Opinion: Montana won't get fooled again - or will it?

Fool me once:

In 1997 a bill deregulating the Montana Power Company passed in the Republican Legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Mark Racicot. Montana Power quickly sold the dams on our rivers, the natural gas reserves for heating homes and the wires which delivered affordable power to our homes.

Montana Power dumped the profits from these sales into its telecommunications business which went bankrupt. The pensions of Montana Power workers and the retirement savings of thousands of small investors across the state evaporated. Electric deregulation caused years of chaos and spiking energy prices. The old Montana Power company assets were divvied up by out-of-state corporations and milked for every cent of profit they could get — most of it out of our wallets.

The Public Service Commission was left with no clear role in controlling prices and guaranteeing reliable service. Today it has become a bee’s nest of bickering and right-wing conspiracy theories with commissioners who know almost nothing about energy and prefer to snoop through each other’s e-mails, and snipe at each other in the press — and get paid more than $100,000 per year.