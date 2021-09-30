Opinion: Montanans deserve the truth

I was shocked to read Ryan Zinke’s recent public lands op-ed. So let’s set the record straight. While Zinke ran the Department of Interior, he oversaw one of the biggest public land giveaways to big corporations in our lifetimes. His “never have, never will” is a convenient line, but a blatant lie.
The Natural Resources Defense Council described Zinke’s tenure at the Department of the Interior as “a full-scale attack on Teddy Roosevelt’s legacy.” At his recommendation, two million acres of public lands were opened up to big oil and gas. And while he was at it, Zinke was subject to countless federal ethics inquiries, according to the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.
It’s bad enough that Zinke would turn his back on the soul of Montana and destroy our public lands, but to campaign on the lie that he never sold them off is politics at its very worst.
Growing up in Montana, I was taught from a young age — like all Montanans are — to treasure our lands and waterways and the ways they sustain us. From camping, skiing, and fishing, to hunting for the wild game that fed us through the winters, our public lands shaped my childhood. Spending my days outdoors was, and still is, the closest you can get to heaven on Earth. My husband and I are raising our kids to treasure these valuable resources, and to protect them so their children and generations to come can do the same.
Shortly after being sworn in as Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke slashed Bears Ears National Monument, a U.S. Monument established through historic and collaborative efforts between federal, Native and local leaders. It was a pride of the Mountain West.
As a Montanan with a deep commitment to preserving our public lands, I immediately got to work collaborating with organizers on the ground to keep these public lands in public hands, in direct opposition to Zinke and his actions.
Together with farmers and ranchers, Indigenous leaders, conservationists, hunters and anglers, and local communities, we built a coalition that pushed for the restoration of Bears Ears, and drove nationwide awareness about the value of public lands. We worked to share the importance of public lands and the real impact they have on the economy and on the future of this country. And we supported the Women of Bears Ears in their role as leaders in the restoration and preservation of these lands and culture.
Let me be clear, I am no politician. But I have spent my entire career delivering results for underserved and rural communities, improving access to health care, and protecting our public lands. I will do whatever it takes to get things done, and I fight like hell for the communities I serve.
Zinke’s mission as Secretary of the Interior was to profit as much as possible off our shared inheritance, the lands and waterways that nourish and sustain us. Zinke was wrong for our public lands then, and he’s wrong for them now. It is our duty as Montanans to protect these lands for our children and generations to come.
This new congressional seat represents an opportunity to send a real defender of public lands to the U.S. House. I stand with my fellow Montanans in our resolve to protect these lands and our children’s inheritance. You can count on that.
Cora Neumann is a candidate for U.S. Congress and founder of We Are Montana.