Opinion: Montanans in solidarity with Ukraine

On Sunday, March 6, there was a Peace in Ukraine rally on our Missoula County Courthouse lawn. The rally was sponsored internationally by the Code Pink organization and locally by the Western Montana Democratic Socialists of America. It was also attended by members of the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center, local churches, as well as unaffiliated people.

All attendees have their own opinions, but all are united in their horror at Putin’s criminal war and the suffering of Ukrainians, as is almost everybody on earth. We have in common an unequivocal and heartfelt solidarity with the people of Ukraine and a desire to support them. (For a list of organizations and funds to consider donating to, visit linktr.ee/western_mt_dsa)

As citizens of the world, we have more in common with each other than we do with our own governments. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine brings this truth to the front of our minds. It is everyday people who are suffering and dying.

We want to pressure leaders to not escalate the conflict and to negotiate an end to this war. We want them to avoid future wars by making humane foreign policy choices, which, as we know, our governments don’t always make.

Some people present at the demonstration support only Gandhian non-violent tactics in self-defense, some support sending arms to Ukraine, but all are against a no-fly zone militarily enforced by NATO, risking nuclear war.

Russia is an autocratic, capitalist country. It has not been communist since 1991. Their “oligarchs” are our “billionaires.” Thousands of Russian peace activists have been arrested for opposing the war.

It will be hard to stop this war, but that is what we must demand.

We oppose escalation by the US and NATO, though this may be an unpopular position to take. We oppose the creation of a no-fly zone: this would escalate the war.

Let us stand with the people of Ukraine, and donate to funds that help people on the ground. Let us resist the war fervor that is so easy to feel. When it comes time to pay more for gas, let’s remember that the Ukrainians are making far greater sacrifices. Let’s find ways to mitigate their suffering, not extend it.

Mark Anderlik, Sandra Burch, Robbie Liben, Sarah McClain, Bob Rosen, Carol Wald, organizers, Western Montana Democratic Socialists of America.

