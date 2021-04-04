Opinion: Montanans need to talk about our flag

1-1-502. State flag. There is hereby established a state flag of Montana. The state flag of Montana shall be a flag having a blue field with a representation of the great seal of the state in the center and with golden fringe along the upper and lower borders of the flag; the same being the flag borne by the 1st Montana Infantry, U.S.V., in the Spanish-American War, with the exception of the device, "1st Montana Infantry, U.S.V."; and above the great seal of the state shall be the word "MONTANA" in Helvetica bold letters of gold color equal in height to one-tenth of the total vertical measurement of the blue field.

1-1-501. Great seal. The great seal of the state is as follows: a central group representing a plow and a miner's pick and shovel; upon the right, a representation of the Great Falls of the Missouri River; upon the left, mountain scenery; and underneath, the words "Oro y Plata." The seal must be 2 1/2 inches in diameter and surrounded by these words, "The Great Seal of the State of Montana."