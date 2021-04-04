Opinion: Montanans need to talk about our flag

One of the bills Montana’s legislature voted on was a flag study. Though not our biggest concern, the integrity of our flag’s design is important and should be carefully considered.
Montana's flag comes in more than 20 versions, with an arbitrary palette of between six and 14 colors. These design inconsistencies happened because the flag was never clearly described.
Colonel Harry Kessler commissioned the 1895 banner that became the prototype for our flag. Following are the flag and seal statutes that vaguely define the current flag’s characteristics:
1-1-502. State flag. There is hereby established a state flag of Montana. The state flag of Montana shall be a flag having a blue field with a representation of the great seal of the state in the center and with golden fringe along the upper and lower borders of the flag; the same being the flag borne by the 1st Montana Infantry, U.S.V., in the Spanish-American War, with the exception of the device, "1st Montana Infantry, U.S.V."; and above the great seal of the state shall be the word "MONTANA" in Helvetica bold letters of gold color equal in height to one-tenth of the total vertical measurement of the blue field.
1-1-501. Great seal. The great seal of the state is as follows: a central group representing a plow and a miner's pick and shovel; upon the right, a representation of the Great Falls of the Missouri River; upon the left, mountain scenery; and underneath, the words "Oro y Plata." The seal must be 2 1/2 inches in diameter and surrounded by these words, "The Great Seal of the State of Montana."
Kessler’s banner was adopted with good intentions. But converting hand embroidery to mass production required written details. Besides blue, golden and gold, no other colors are mentioned. The Seal is described as 2 ½ inches in diameter because it was intended for official state documents and symbolizes government authority. With this lack of information, manufacturers must improvise details.
In 1981, “MONTANA,” in Helvetica letters, was added to our flag. Scotch tape, General Motors, Microsoft and Target are a few of the high-profile brands that use this lettering for their logos. This commercial-branded look on our flag doesn’t honor Montana’s history, or independent spirit. And because flags are viewed from both sides, MONTANA appears backwards half the time — poor symbolism for our forward-thinking state.
Rep. Moffie Funk sponsored HJ 24, which required no funding and didn’t mandate flag change. What it promised was a volunteer committee to explore flag options, which would open dialog with Montana’s citizens. Through this process, we would learn if a more representative flag for our state was possible, or desired.
Some would oppose any change to the flag. The irony is that by not addressing its design, our flag remains vulnerable to changes. A flag that’s too complicated to be clearly described has no framework to preserve it.
Rep. Funk’s flag bill passed the initial committee 14-5. During deliberation, Rep. Linda Reksten of Polson made the point that revamping the design may tie-in to Governor Gianforte’s desire to attract business to the state. But on March 26, HJ 24 failed the second vote.
It’s not easy to imagine a flag that symbolizes all that Montanans hold dear. And it’s hard to expect a seal to equally represent a state’s people and its bureaucracy well. But when a bill fails that would have engaged Montanans in this dialogue, then all of the variations of our current flag seem more symbolic of our state government’s dysfunction, and less representative of our state’s people.
Mark Manger is a Missoula-based designer and business owner. He has a BFA in applied arts and 30 years of broad experience in design and visual communications.