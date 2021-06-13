Opinion: Montana's fishing outfitters support Wild and Scenic Rivers

Of course, this is only half the story. Like many of our colleagues, we do what we do because we love rivers. We love spending our days the water. Perhaps most of all, we love sharing that joy with others.

For all these reasons and more, FOAM supports the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act (MHLA). This landmark, locally supported legislation would protect a landscape worth of rivers in the Greater Yellowstone and Smith River systems by designating them as Wild and Scenic, the strongest form of federal river protection in the United States. Doing so will help us better understand the health of our rivers as well as respond to any threats that might surface tomorrow or ten years from now. Equally as important, Wild and Scenic designations will help raise awareness about the quality of our waters and the pressing need to protect them.