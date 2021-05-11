Opinion: Montana's new law betrays proud history of leadership on voting rights

Jeannette Rankin, a Republican from Missoula, was sworn into office as one of Montana’s two at-large representatives with the 65th Congress on March 4, 1917. The 19th Amendment, enshrining the women’s constitutional right to their franchise, did not yet exist. When she took her oath, women possessed full voting rights in only 13 of the then-48 states. She introduced the resolution that would ultimately become the Women’s Suffrage Amendment — which was quickly and resoundingly ratified in Montana.
When Rankin arrived in Washington, the city and all federal buildings were segregated by the strictures of Jim Crow, a legal and social system spread throughout the 15 former slave states that nullified the protections of the 14th Amendment — guaranteeing equal protection under the law — and the 15th Amendment — guaranteeing equal voting rights for men — for African Americans. Rankin, however, represented a state which possessed no laws barring any of its citizens, regardless of race or sex, from voting.
Rankin’s incredible story is deeply rooted in Montana’s proudest heritage: The Treasure State has often led the way in enshrining the rights and principles of democracy within our Union. The earliest historians of the American West celebrated our nation’s frontier heritage for imbuing us with that most uniquely American of values — the endless striving for equality and democracy. For most of the West, that vision of frontier democracy was little more than myth and fable, but not in Montana. In Montana, it became — in fact — truth.
The new voting bill passed by a Republican Legislature and signed into law by a Republican governor — who both proudly claim Jeannette Rankin as one of their forebearers — is a grave betrayal of that heritage. It seeks to restrict voting rights by ending same-day registration and expanding ID requirements, not enshrine election integrity. No serious person has ever produced any evidence to the effect that there is anything insecure about Montana’s elections.
It reminds us that Montana’s democratic heritage is not natural or ensured. Rather, Montana’s forward-thinking laws, implemented throughout the 20th century, that expanded voting rights and curbed the malign influence of monied interests were hard-won in a pitched battle with the forces of industrial monopoly that once sought to strangle the state, and with the venal Copper Kings who once thought Montana’s elections were a commodity that could be bought and sold.
The bill also reminds us that there is a darker side to Montana’s electoral history. One which you will not find celebrated or enshrined but is there nonetheless. While Montana did not deny voting rights to citizens when Rankin went to Congress, it did not recognize its own tribal nations as citizens until 1924. When the Voting Rights Act of 1965 required states to redraw districts according to population it created bitter partisan fights in Montana than rankle to this day, and wounds that will be reopened by the newest round redistricting.
Montana will only keep its heritage as a forward-thinking democracy if it continues to fight for democracy’s values.
Aaron David Hyams is Visiting Assistant Professor of History at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, TX. His areas of expertise include Native American History, the History of the American West, and the History of Montana. He is a native of Billings, Montana, and attended the University of Montana from 2009 and 2011, where he earned a master's degree in history.