Opinion: Montana's new law betrays proud history of leadership on voting rights

Jeannette Rankin, a Republican from Missoula, was sworn into office as one of Montana’s two at-large representatives with the 65th Congress on March 4, 1917. The 19th Amendment, enshrining the women’s constitutional right to their franchise, did not yet exist. When she took her oath, women possessed full voting rights in only 13 of the then-48 states. She introduced the resolution that would ultimately become the Women’s Suffrage Amendment — which was quickly and resoundingly ratified in Montana.

When Rankin arrived in Washington, the city and all federal buildings were segregated by the strictures of Jim Crow, a legal and social system spread throughout the 15 former slave states that nullified the protections of the 14th Amendment — guaranteeing equal protection under the law — and the 15th Amendment — guaranteeing equal voting rights for men — for African Americans. Rankin, however, represented a state which possessed no laws barring any of its citizens, regardless of race or sex, from voting.