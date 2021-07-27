Opinion: Montana's senators should vote to confirm Chipman at ATF

As regards David Chipman, Trump Jr. accuses Chipman of wanting to “shred gun rights” and having “contempt for gun owners.” David Chipman is a 25-year veteran of the ATF. He is known for his work in helping to investigate the World Trade Center bombing, the Oklahoma City bombing, and Waco. He helped disrupt gun trafficking operations in Virginia. He served two terms on the Firearms Committee for the International Association of Police. He received an award from the attorney general for Outstanding Contributions to Community Partnerships in Public Safety for preventing gun homicides.

Further allegations in the opinion column discuss positions taken by David Chipman regarding weapons. Chipman does support a ban on military-style assault rifles, and limits on high-capacity magazines. This is not a new position — as both those bans were in place from 1994-2004. The data is clear that the ban, while in place, helped decrease the number of gun massacre deaths and those rose sharply again after it was removed in 2004, despite the campaign promises of George Bush to renew it. In addition, gun deaths have continued to rise as deadlier weapons enter the market. Despite all of this, the ATF cannot enact such bans without congressional approval.