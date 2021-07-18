Opinion: Montana's union miners supply America

Building a stronger, more resilient nation in the wake of COVID-19 means transforming the economy, upgrading the infrastructure that ties the country together and better protecting the natural resources crucial for prosperity.

While all Americans share the responsibility of forging this brighter future, Montana’s skilled and environmentally focused union miners have a historic opportunity to lead the way.

About 1,600 members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 11-0001 at Sibanye-Stillwater take great pride in responsibly mining the metals needed for clean energy generation, electronic components, building construction and many other industries.

As vital as these workers already are, the nation will depend on them more than ever when the president’s infrastructure program — the American Jobs Plan — unleashes unprecedented investments in roads and bridges as well as schools, airports, water systems, railroads and public transit, renewable energy and broadband networks.

For example, miners will experience increased demand for platinum, a key ingredient for the glass that’s used in electronics and construction. The country also will need copper for wiring and nickel for the stainless steel that provides the backbone for bridges, roofs, building fixtures and rail cars.